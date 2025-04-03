Miami International Holdings Receives 2025 TabbFORUM NOVA Award

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that it was selected as a 2025 TabbFORUM NOVA Award honoree. The awards highlight the financial industry's ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation by recognizing organizations for their outstanding recent and sustained achievements. MIH was previously selected as an honoree in 2023.

"MIH is honored to once again be recognized among such an elite group of our peers," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "A number of new MIAX® proprietary technology projects were implemented over the past year and this award underscores our talented team's innovative approach to scaling our technology."

MIH recently launched a new trading and settlement technology platform for The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) utilizing MIAX proprietary trading, middle and back office technology. Additionally, MIH is set to launch its MIAX Futures™ Onyx platform in June 2025, which will complete the modernization of the entire MIAX Futures trading and clearing infrastructure. MIH will also launch its MIAX Sapphire Trading Floor, the physical counterpart to its fourth electronic options exchange, in June 2025 in Miami, Florida.

"Technology-driven innovation is in MIH's DNA and we are grateful to be recognized by the industry for the benefits that our technology provides to our market participants," said Douglas M. Schafer Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIH. "Our team remains dedicated to building high performance trading systems recognized for their speed, performance and reliability that are designed to meet the unique demands of industry stakeholders."

The third annual TabbFORUM NOVA Awards honor the financial industry's ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation by recognizing 40 organizations for their outstanding recent and sustained achievements. These selections from across the capital markets are the result of TabbFORUM research with consideration given to nominations and recommendations solicited from the community. The NOVA Awards consider the role of innovation not only in an organization's performance, but also industry impact and leadership.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. BSX is a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and holds a seat on its Board of Directors. BSX is also an affiliate member of International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg