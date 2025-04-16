Miami International Holdings Begins Publishing Bloomberg 500 Index on OPRA and MIAX Data Feeds

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the Bloomberg® US Large Cap Price Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: B500 Index) is available through the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) and MIAX Product Feed (MPF) under symbol BBX.

"The availability of BBX through the MPF and OPRA provides the industry with a valuable data source to support the new MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options products we plan to launch in the second half of 2025," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "The industry is looking for alternative ways to manage its U.S. equity exposure and we believe our new MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options will offer competitive fees, enhanced product choice and more appropriate contract sizes to support the evolving needs of retail and institutional investors."

MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will be listed on MIAX Futures™, pending certain filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Options will be listed on MIAX Options, pending certain filings with and subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"We are thrilled that our flagship B500 Index will be more broadly available through both the MPF and OPRA," said Umesh Gajria, Global Head of Index-Linked Products at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The availability of BBX will allow the industry to more easily incorporate the data into trading, risk and analytical models, creating the foundation for the B500 suite of products we are building in collaboration with MIAX."

The Bloomberg® US Large Cap Price Return Index provides a transparent, rules-based benchmark of the 500 most highly capitalized U.S. companies, resulting in a more representative benchmark for the large cap segment of the U.S. markets compared to similar indices compiled using a discretionary approach.

MIH previously announced plans to list MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options on its MIAX® exchanges in the second half of 2025, subject to various regulatory filings and approvals. MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will be the first financial future to be traded on the new MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform, pending filing with the CFTC.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

