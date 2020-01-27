mHealth Market to Reach USD 293.29 Billion by 2026; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Contribute Healthy Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center's first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, "We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company."

mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Fitness Trackers, Glucose Monitors, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 34.28 billion in 2018. The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market

The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe

Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.

List of the Major Companies in the Global mHealth Market Include:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

DEXCOM

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Livongo Health

AT&T

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries



Healthcare expenditure for key countries



Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S.



New product launch



Technological Advancements



Funding and Start-ups: Overview

Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category



Apps





Disease & Treatment Management







Healthcare Providers/Insurance









Medication Reminders









Women Health and Pregnancy









Disease Specific







Wellness Management







Fitness









Lifestyle and stress









Diet and Nutrition







Others





Wearable





Body & Temperature Monitors







Sleep Trackers







Fitness Trackers







Glucose Monitors







BP Monitors







Cardiac Monitors







Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type



Monitoring Services





Fitness & Wellness Solutions





Diagnostic Services





Treatment Services





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider



mHealth App Companies





Pharmaceutical Companies





Hospitals





Health Insurance





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!!!!

