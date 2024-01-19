MGM Alternative and the Global Esports Federation Ink Deal to Create Content Surrounding the Global Esports Games, Esports Athletes, and Gaming Lifestyle

New linear and streaming content to be developed, as well as live events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and the Global Esports Federation announced a deal to create content surrounding the Global Esports Games, esports athletes, and the gaming lifestyle. In collaboration, MGM Alternative, which produces The Voice, Shark Tank, and Survivor, and GEF, which promotes the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports globally, will work to develop new linear and streaming content, as well as live events within GEF's esports conventions and events.

Esports has experienced unprecedented growth and success in recent years, with the global esports market estimated at US$4.2bn in 2024. Growth is set to continue with a CAGR of 7.10% from 2024 – 2028. (Source: Statista, January 2024)

"With the global interest in esports at an all-time high, we're eager to share the stories and excitement surrounding the Global Esports Games, their athletes, and the gaming lifestyle," said Barry Poznick, general manager, MGM Alternative. "This is the beginning of an epic collaboration with the Global Esports Federation to develop content that appeals to the worldwide audience of gamers and non-gamers alike."

"We are thrilled to unite with MGM Alternative to unlock the incredible potential of esports. This collaboration will amplify the voices of diverse esports athletes, showcasing their compelling stories to the world. Together, Global Esports and MGM Alternative will provide an innovative platform that will power growth and value for the world's esports community," said Paul J. Foster, chief executive officer, Global Esports Federation.

MGM Alternative is an award-winning, leading producer of premium content for television worldwide. Current unscripted projects include The Voice (NBC), Survivor (CBS), Shark Tank (ABC), and Beat Shazam (FOX), and the upcoming series Gladiators UK (BBC) and Gladiators Australia (Ten). In addition, Amazon MGM Studios owns Evolution Media, producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules for Bravo; and Botched, which airs on E!; and Big Fish Entertainment, producers of Hot Dish with Franco (Food Network), Ugliest House in America (HGTV), White House Christmas (HGTV), and America's Top Dog (A&E).

The GEF is dedicated to enhancing the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports. By bringing together athletes, players, and industry leaders on an inclusive platform, the organization stages innovative competition formats in global cities. With its flagship Global Esports Games (GEG), pro-series Global Esports Tour, and continental Marquee Events created with the world's sporting powerhouses, advancing the relationship between traditional sports, esports, and technology. Following Singapore 2021 and Istanbul 2022, the GEF has just staged the third edition of its annual flagship Global Esports Games in Riyadh. The GEG will head to China in 2024, the UAE in 2025, the USA in 2026, and Qatar in 2027.

