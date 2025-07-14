MGI Tech Won Green World Award for Sustainable Contribution to Thai Mangroves Conservation Efforts

AUCKERLAND, New Zealand, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Green World Champion in the Environmental Improvement: Conservation & Wildlife Projects sector of Green World Award 2025. This award recognizes MGI's groundbreaking efforts in utilizing genomics technology to support the conservation of Thai mangrove species. MGI's collaboration with the Thai National Omics Center aims to introduce genetic diversity into mangrove conservation strategies, significantly enhancing traditional biodiversity preservation methods.

MGI Tech Won Green World Champion of the Environmental Improvement: Conservation & Wildlife Projects sector

Mangroves have long been recognized for their critical ecological and economic roles in coastal regions. In Thailand, mangrove ecosystems serve essential functions by protecting shorelines and supporting the fishing industry. However, these ecosystems are increasingly threatened by environmental challenges that leave them vulnerable and at risk of disappearance, making conservation efforts more crucial than ever.

Understanding the genetic diversity of mangroves is essential for developing effective conservation strategies. Genetic data reveals how species adapt to challenges such as rising sea levels, changes in salinity, and habitat loss. MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology plays a vital role in this effort. By supporting the mangrove research initiatives at the Thai National Omics Center, MGI empowers Thai researchers to delve deeply into the genetic complexities of mangroves with unprecedented precision. To date, MGI's DNBSEQ™ technology has facilitated the mapping of genetic diversity for 15 mangrove species in Thailand and establishment of a comprehensive reference genome database, providing invaluable insights for crafting effective conservation strategies.

Established in 1994, the Green World Awards are among the most esteemed environmental awards globally. Organized by The Green Organisation, a non-profit, non-political environmental membership group, the awards celebrate and promote environmental best practices across diverse sectors, including commerce, industry, government, and individuals who make a positive impact on the environment. This year, MGI is one of only a select few out of more than 500 total entries to receive the Green World Champion award, highlighting the exceptional recognition that MGI's sequencing technology has garnered in the field of environmental conservation.

Duncan Yu, the President of MGI, expressed his gratitude by stating, "We are honored to receive the Green World Champion award, which reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on society and the environment. At MGI, we are dedicated to using our advanced sequencing technology to support initiatives that protect our planet. By providing innovative genomic solutions, we aim to promote long-term sustainable development that benefits both the global community and ecosystems. Our work in mangrove conservation exemplifies our commitment to using science and technology to tackle pressing environmental challenges."

About MGI:

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

