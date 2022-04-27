MGI Launches HotMPS High-throughput Sequencing Kit*

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a company committed to being a world-leading life science innovator, today introduced the new commercial sequencing chemistry, HotMPS*. This new sequencing chemistry has been developed to be used on MGI's DNBSEQ-G400** sequencer and will be available in selected countries from April 2022.

HotMPS* is built upon the combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS) technology found in MGI's proprietary DNBSEQTM technology. HotMPS* inherits the advantages of DNBSEQTM technology including low error rate, low duplication rate, and low index hopping, while achieving fundamental breakthroughs in the nucleotides and enzymes used in the sequencing process. The HotMPS chemistry* has significant advantages of stronger signal, less systematic sequence-based errors and could be compatible with commonly used library preparation methods.

Early access collaborators have successfully performed in-house testing using the HotMPS chemistry*. Their applications included but not limited to Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome and Meta Genome Sequencing. The data generated showed high data quality and accurate variants detection results.

"A testament to our commitment to furthering the life science industry and fostering innovation, HotMPS* is another new sequencing chemistry developed by MGI. We are very excited to bring our unique DNBSEQ-based sequencers** and this new chemistry* to the market, providing a wider choice to our customers", said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "MGI can help to accelerate sequencing projects of any scale and deliver high quality data with the most adaptable, capable and efficient sequencer available. The sequencer's quality has also been recognized, validated and certified for clinical use."

Improving the quality while lowering the cost of high-throughput sequencing through these new technologies can help to drive the implementation of genomics-based health monitoring and other applications that require comprehensive, accurate and affordable sequencing-based tests. MGI is continuously advancing MPS technology to empower our partners, customers and the industry to work toward full understanding of the human and other species' genomes and cells, and to ultimately improve our health.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), an affiliate of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments***, reagents***, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. As of December 2020, MGI has a footprint that spans across more than 70 countries and regions, serves over 1,000 international users and employs more than 1,700 professionals globally, around 33% of which are R&D personnel. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Remarks:

*This sequencing reagent is only available in selected countries.

**This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

***Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Portugal.

