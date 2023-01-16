MGI Demonstrates Strong Commitment to Expanding Genomic Access in Europe

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to initiatives such as the 1+ Million Genomes, world-class academic and public research funding, as well as extensive regulatory and clinical applications, Europe has become a top genomics market and technology leader. With a commitment to building core tools and technology to lead life science, MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, referred to as "MGI") is dedicated to enhancing access across the continent.

This past year, MGI expanded its presence in Europe first by introducing the latest HotMPS* sequencing chemistry in selected countries in April. It later became commercially available in the United Kingdom and Germany in July and September respectively. Built upon the combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS) technology found in MGI's DNBSEQ™ technology***, HotMPS* presents significant advantages including stronger signal, less systematic sequence-based errors.

Shortly after that, a new central office was set up in Wehrheim, Germany in July and MGI's first overseas Customer Experience Center (CEC) was opened in Latvia in October, followed by two other CECs in London and Berlin in November. "MGI's latest product* roll-out and expansion in Europe demonstrate our commitment to and staying power in the market," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "As we continue to introduce our proven technology*** and its benefits to more people in the region, we are also fostering closer ties with customers and partners, facilitating better understanding and knowledge of our products, and providing the right to another choice."

The Wehrheim office is home to most of MGI's human resources personnel in Europe, who is responsible for building out a smooth recruitment and expansion process to facilitate a rapidly growing business. In addition, warehouse facilities equipped with MGI's cutting-edge technology*** are available to support the marketing, Field Application Specialist and Field Service Engineer teams.

Meanwhile, joining existing MGI demo labs in Australia and Japan, the CEC in Riga serves customers and partners by facilitating easier access to and expertise in high-throughput sequencing technology and specialized automation workflows. Besides running demo tests, the site offers validation for the compatibility of third-party products, while operating as a training center for MGI staff and distributors.

On the other hand, the London CEC operated by partners from the BRC Genomics Facility at Imperial College London is equipped with MGI's innovative automation and sequencing solutions***, including the UK's first DNBSEQ-G400 sequencer**, to enable metagenomic analysis, spatial transcriptomics, microbiome, spatiotemporal omics, WGS, WES, RNA sequencing and more. Similarly, the CEC in Berlin was the fruits of MGI's partnership with leading precision network ALACRiS Theranostics GmbH (ALACRiS), which combines MGI's strong technology platforms with ALACRiS's unique clinical solutions to facilitate precision medicine for all on multiple cancer indications.

"MGI's three new CECs are providing customers and partners in Europe with unique access to our cutting-edge offering," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "In addition, they play an instrumental role in facilitating new scientific workflows, amplifying knowledge across our sequencing and automation platforms, and further developing relevant capabilities and expertise across Europe."

Since its inception in 2016, MGI has been at the forefront of genomics innovation, continuously pushing boundaries and exploring the limits of technology. MGI's comprehensive product portfolio encompasses sequencing solutions*** based on DNBSEQTM, automation systems, ultrasound diagnostic platforms and counting to meet the diverse needs of the industry. With applications across agriculture, population genomics, precision medicine and more, MGI empowers over 1,300 international users spanning 80 countries and regions.

*This sequencing reagent is only available in selected countries.

**This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

***Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong.

