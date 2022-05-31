MGI and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center Announce Partnership for Genomic Research

The new agreement will enable cutting-edge research aimed at preventing disease and improving health while supporting specialized training of healthcare professionals and scientists.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life science innovator MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI) and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to engage in a strategic collaboration in the fields of genomic science and biotechnology.

MGI and KAIMRC will lead an international collaborative research program powered by MGI's innovative technologies in areas such as genomics and bioinformatics for health and diseases while driving the development of local talent in these fields.

Driven by MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology*, the strategic collaboration will utilize MGI's platform to improve genome sequencing and data quality across a wide range of applications, including human genome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, infectious diseases, and microbial organisms research, such as COVID-19 monitoring and epidemiology.

The MOU envisions the establishment of a high-throughput sequencing center in KAIMRC which will house MGI's leading technology platforms, including DNBSEQ™ sequencing*, laboratory automation, and bioinformatics products. As part of the collaboration, MGI and KAIMRC will also join forces across several other areas such as business development, marketing, and public communications, and education to enhance genomic research and development, as well as create the awareness in the coming genomic era.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Ahmed Alaskar, Executive Director, KAIMRC said: "MGI is an invaluable strategic partner in our journey towards establishing state-of-the-art genomic sequencing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. Precision medicine is the future of healthcare and this partnership paves the way for new and innovative approaches in this field."

Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific said: "We are extremely proud and excited to partner with KAIMRC on this important initiative aimed at improving people's health. We look forward to integrating our expertise with KAIMRC to deliver a positive impact on health and wellness that will benefit not only just Saudi Arabia but also the rest of the world."

Established in 2016, MGI is a leading innovator in life sciences. Employing over 1,700 employees worldwide, MGI operates in more than 70 countries and regions, serving more than 1,000 customers with world-class products and services. MGI innovative products include Genetic Sequencer*, Laboratory Automation System, and Robotic Ultrasound System, supporting customers globally in life science research, medicine and healthcare.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria.

About KAIMRC

King Abdullah International Medical Research Center's (KAIMRC) purpose is to transform lab results into products that improve the quality of life, while training skillful researchers within the healthcare community. KAIMRC is a young and thriving organization that has evolved to accomplish immeasurable success in a short period of time. At KAIMRC, we pursue translational research to facilitate the advancement of biomedical and clinical research and knowledge into practical solutions and to contribute to developing a thriving medical biotechnology ecosystem.

