MGC Pharmaceuticals Successfully Developed Herbal-inspired Products for Treatment of Long COVID and COVID-19

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (LSE: MXC), (ASX: MXC), (OTC: MGCLF), is a European based bio-pharma company, focused on developing and supplying affordable (Accessible) and Ethically Produced Plant Inspired Medicines, is helping to solve the mystery of treating Long COVID patients with a new herbal inspired medicine.

According to a recent study by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance (www.gavi.org), up to 1 in 3 people who caught the virus suffer for months following COVID-19. Researchers around the world still do not know what exactly causes the Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (Long COVID) symptoms. While the number of new COVID-19 and variant cases is on the decline, there are tens of millions of people around the world suffering from Long COVID symptoms over extended periods of time.

MGC Pharmaceuticals, along with Swiss Pharmacan, have developed two clinically tested herbal-based products that ameliorate the more troublesome symptoms of Long COVID and COVID-19.

The first product is ArtemiC Support®, used in treating Long COVID. The product is already on the market and is being sold around the world. Recent study results demonstrated the statistically significant efficacy of ArtemiC Support® in reducing the severity of a range of Long COVID symptoms, including Dyspnea, Cough, Asthenia, Headache and Mental Confusion.

The second herbal-inspired product, CimetrA™, is in clinical trials with notable results in treating COVID-19 patients. MGC plans to complete a full safety and Pharmacokinetic profile as part of the drug registration process, so that the product can go to market.

Roby Zomer, Managing Director and CEO of MGC Pharma, notes "The large pharma companies are spending billions of dollars in developing new treatments. Our talented research teams, located in several countries, have proven that new and creative products can be quickly developed using a fraction of the large pharmas' budgets. Moreover," Zomer adds, "we chose the herbal medicine route to contribute to the reduction of use of synthetic drugs."

Key Highlights:

The interim results from the 16 patients using CimetrA™ demonstrated no significant COVID-19 related complications, compared to 62.5% of the placebo group.

Improvement was also observed in trial participants with COVID-19 taking CimetrA™ in a

number of parameters measuring the clinical condition of the participants, mainly in

respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, the most important symptoms of COVID-19.

number of parameters measuring the clinical condition of the participants, mainly in respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, the most important symptoms of COVID-19. The study, as announced in November 2021 , will be used to determine the most effective

concentrations of the active ingredients for dosage, as well as further validating the anti-

inflammatory and immune-modulatory effects of CimetrA™.

, will be used to determine the most effective concentrations of the active ingredients for dosage, as well as further validating the anti- inflammatory and immune-modulatory effects of CimetrA™. The ongoing study which is scheduled to enrol 240 patients is currently underway at the

Rambam Medical Centre in Israel , with the Company planning to open additional sites globally.

Rambam Medical Centre in , with the Company planning to open additional sites globally. Completion of the dosage study is the next phase in moving CimetrA™ towards marketing

authorisation as a registered medicine.

authorisation as a registered medicine. CimetrA™ to undergo a full safety and pharmacokinetic profile to support the administration

route as a part of the registration process.

HTTP://MGCpharma.eu

Twitter: @MGC_Pharma

Facebook: @mgcpharmaceuticals

UK PR Advisors – Tavistock

Charles Vivian /Tim Pearson

+44 207 920 3150

mgcpharma@tavistock.co.uk

SOURCE MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd