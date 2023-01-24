MGAC creates single project and cost consultancy brand across global footprint

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading U.S.-headquartered global project and cost consultancy, has announced the rebranding of the company under a single banner. From 23 January 2023, all offices will now be known under the single, unified brand of MGAC. In the UK, this will include the rebranding of RLF, which was acquired by MGAC at the end of 2021.

The rebrand comes at a time when MGAC has seen prodigious growth across its European and North American teams, growing in the past year to 280+ employees serving a fully diversified range of clients from the firm's 10 offices.

With more than 100 people across four UK offices in London, Birmingham, Brighton, and Glasgow, the new MGAC brand leverages the collective resources of the entire global firm, while maintaining essential local knowledge and expertise. Core services include project management, cost management, portfolio management, technology solutions, and health + safety. MGAC has led projects for clients such as the University of Birmingham, Bruntwood SciTech, BAM Properties, Solum, Prologis, the BBC, The Institute of Cancer Research, and OneHousing.

"Today's announcement represents the next growth phase of MGAC," said Mark Anderson, president and chief executive officer, MGAC. "We have built a reputation across the UK and abroad as trusted advisors, guiding clients from inception to project completion, pushing the boundaries of what can be expected through a proactive approach consistently prioritising fresh ideas, minimising the effects of external disruptions, and—most importantly—bringing our clients' missions to fruition."

"We ensure clients get the results they want because we are first and foremost project managers and creative problem-solvers," said Sean Clemons, managing director, UK, MGAC. "Whether we're collaborating with architects, making recommendations on the budget, or working with construction teams on sites, we do it with an expertise and energy that exceeds expectations and moves the needle every day. Our UK team is excited for how the consolidated brand will further benefit our clients through leveraging resources across our global operations to help each client make the vision for their buildings truly come to life."

"We do the coolest and most interesting projects," added Anderson. "We have the privilege of working on these projects because we thrive on the challenge of moving beyond cookie-cutter practices to find the best solutions. We see possibility and opportunity in the most challenging work. Those challenges drive us to do better for our clients."

SOURCE MGAC