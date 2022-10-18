MEYSAN WINS IFLR MIDDLE EAST AWARDS

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Financial Law Review (IFLR) bestowed dual honors on law firm Meysan Partners at its annual IFLR Middle East Awards for 2022, presented in Dubai on October 12.

Based on the Firm's achievements throughout 2021, IFLR named Meysan as Kuwait Law Firm of the Year. IFLR stated, "In 2015, Meysan Partners was named IFLR Rising Star firm of the year. In the proceeding years, the firm has grown substantially, making a name for itself as a leading player in the Kuwait market."

Meysan winning best M&A deal of the year 2022 Meysan Best Law Firm in Kuwait - IFLR Awards 2022

Additionally, a transaction on which Meysan advised was named M&A Deal of the Year: the acquisition by DSV Panalpina of Agility's Global Integrated Logistics Business. The $4.1 billion transaction represented the largest private M&A transaction in the GCC.

IFLR is a prestigious international ratings guide that performs independent reviews in selected countries to rank the top firms in financial and corporate law. The IFLR Middle East awards celebrate "the most legally innovative cross-border transactions that closed in 2021," according to IFLR. Winners are selected from the results of research by the IFLR editorial staff.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923138/Meysan_Partners_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923139/Meysan_Partners_2.jpg

SOURCE Meysan Partners