México Quetzales - Armadillos FC Crowned Champion at Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football

Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football took center stage as 21 elite clubs from around the world went head-to-head for six spots at the Games of the Future 2025. Held from 25–29 July at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi was the backdrop for some of the leading phygital football athletes ranging from 19–40 years old showing off their skills. Now, the best of them will return to Abu Dhabi in December to compete in the Games of the Future.

In the final showdown, México Quetzales - Armadillos FC overcame CM Jardim in a hard-fought contest that brought together lightning-fast digital gameplay and high-impact physical skill. After a 3-3 draw in the first stage, the clubs clashed on the pitch with 3-1 to cap off an unforgettable final, with the total score of 6-4.

"We have had a lot of pressure from day 1, and it would have been such a disappointment if we didn't get a spot. We brought our A-game, and we know we are a fan favorite team," said Rodrigo Ulibarri, player, México Quetzales - Armadillos FC.

The battle for third place was anything but routine. Greni Smith dominated Zero Tenacity in the digital round with a 6–2 scoreline. But Zero Tenacity pushed back fiercely on the field, scoring four goals in an attempt to flip the match. However, Greni Smith held their ground and found the net once more to seal a dramatic win and third-place finish with a total score of 7-6.

"The team is proud. We know we still have a lot of work to do before December. Everything we've gone through to get here has been worth it, and we'll be back stronger and aiming to win," said Nizam Omeragić, player, Greni Smith.

The semifinal matchups delivered excitement and intensity, successfully setting the tone for the finale:

México Quetzales - Armadillos FC defeated Zero Tenacity in a dramatic penalty shootout after both stages ended in a 4–4 tie.

defeated in a dramatic penalty shootout after both stages ended in a 4–4 tie. CM Jardim earned their place in the final by beating Greni Smith , securing a 3–1 digital round win and drawing 2–2 on the field, with a final score of 5-3.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International said: "With the conclusion of Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football, the stage is now set for the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi in December. It is the culmination of year-long dedication from athletes from around the world and we celebrate with them in this moment and look forward to what they, and many other athletes, will achieve later in the year."

The Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football tournament, was brought to life by ASPIRE in collaboration with Ethara and global rights holder Phygital International.

With Abu Dhabi continuing to assert itself as a global hub for innovation and next-gen sports, all eyes now turn to December when the Emirate hosts the world's best phygital athletes from diverse backgrounds and across multiple disciplines at the Games of the Future 2025. Nis Hatt continued: "Abu Dhabi is the perfect international platform. It's future-focused, tech-driven, and already deeply invested in both sports and cyber competitions. It has the appetite, ability and infrastructure to host entirely new sport formats and do it well."

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

About the Games of the Future:

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

About ASPIRE:

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the innovation accelerator arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi's research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world's most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

About Ethara:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

