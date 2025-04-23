VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has significantly bolstered its reserve holdings, reporting an increase of approximately $389 million in total asset value over the past two months (as of April 21, 2025). The latest audit of MEXC's Proof of Reserves confirms that all major cryptocurrencies are backed by reserves exceeding 100%, underscoring the exchange's strong liquidity position and commitment to financial transparency.

Reserve Ratio Update Reflects Strong Growth

MEXC Strengthens Reserve Backing with $390M Asset Increase graph 1 graph 2

As of April 2025, MEXC's reserve ratios continue to demonstrate solid coverage across all major cryptocurrencies:

The updated reserve ratios highlight consistent over-collateralization, reinforcing user confidence in the platform's ability to meet withdrawal demands at any time.

Substantial Asset Growth Over Two Months

A comparison between February and April 2025 reveals a notable surge in MEXC's asset holdings, with total on-chain reserves increasing by approximately $389.1 million:

The sharp rise signals robust capital inflows during this two-month period.

Strong Capital Inflow Signals Growing Market Confidence

The substantial increase in our reserves over the past two months reflects growing confidence in MEXC's platform during recent market conditions," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "With nearly $390 million in added value to our reserves, we're not just maintaining our commitment to user security — we're strengthening it."

The latest data shows notable growth in Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings, with reserves increasing by 1,649.72 BTC and 21,264.46 ETH, respectively. At current market prices, these additions represent over $179 million in combined value, underscoring rising user activity and capital inflow.

Commitment to Transparency and Security

MEXC continues to conduct bi-monthly Proof of Reserve audits as part of its broader commitment to transparency and user trust. These regular reports allow users to independently verify that their assets are fully backed on-chain, with the latest audit confirming near-zero discrepancies between public blockchain data and platform records.

"Transparency isn't just a policy at MEXC — it's a fundamental principle guiding our operations," added Tracy Jin. "By publishing these comprehensive reserve reports every two months, we ensure our users have full visibility into the security of their assets.

Multi-layered Security Framework

MEXC safeguards user assets through a comprehensive security architecture that includes:

100%+ Reserve Backing: All user assets are fully backed with reserves exceeding total deposits Insurance Fund: Provides protection against extreme market volatility Regular Audits: Bi-monthly verification ensures continued compliance and transparency Cold Wallet Storage: The majority of user funds are held in offline, secure cold wallets to prevent unauthorized access

The Go-To Platform for Seamless Crypto Trading

In addition to implementing robust safety measures to ensure a secure trading environment, the platform offers a variety of features and services designed to enhance the user experience. These features help traders minimize costs and maximize returns. MEXC is committed to empowering traders by enabling investments across the widest range of assets, ensuring safe and seamless transactions regardless of market conditions.

M - Most Trending Tokens: MEXC is known for its rapid token listings and diverse selection of popular tokens, helping users capitalize on emerging opportunities. To date, over 3,000 tokens have been listed on the platform.

MEXC is known for its rapid token listings and diverse selection of popular tokens, helping users capitalize on emerging opportunities. To date, have been listed on the platform. E - Everyday Airdrops: MEXC makes it easy for users to engage in daily airdrop events and receive substantial rewards without complex procedures. In 2024, the platform completed 2,293 airdrop events , distributing over $136 million in rewards.

MEXC makes it easy for users to engage in daily airdrop events and receive substantial rewards without complex procedures. In 2024, the platform completed , distributing in rewards. X - Xtremely Low Fees: MEXC offers highly competitive trading fees, helping users reduce costs and maximize their growth potential.

MEXC offers highly competitive trading fees, helping users reduce costs and maximize their growth potential. C - Comprehensive Liquidity: Backed by strong liquidity and market depth, MEXC ensures the efficient and seamless execution of every transaction, minimizing slippage even during volatile conditions.

These features have helped MEXC attract over 36 million users, establishing it as the platform of choice for an increasing number of traders around the world.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

