VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, shows that TradFi futures trading volume on the platform surged sharply in April. Among all sectors, AI semiconductor-related assets recorded the strongest month-over-month growth, with some exceeding 1,600%. This closely mirrored the rally in U.S. AI chip stocks during the same period, as more users increasingly turned to crypto platforms to gain exposure to traditional financial markets.

MEXC Reports Sharp Surge in TradFi Futures Trading Volume in April, Led by 1,600% Jump in INTC MEXC U.S. Stock & Index Futures

In April, as geopolitical tensions temporarily stabilized, risk appetite in the U.S. stock market rebounded significantly. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 reached new all-time highs. Intel Corporation (INTC) rose roughly 50% during the month, marking its largest monthly gain in more than half a century. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged 74%, becoming one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500. NVIDIA climbed approximately 14.4%, reclaiming the $200 level, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) also strengthened alongside booming demand for AI computing power. AI and semiconductors became the dominant trading theme in the U.S. equity market throughout April.

The intensity of this rally was clearly reflected in trading activity among MEXC users. The AI semiconductor sector saw the most pronounced growth. INTC futures trading volume skyrocketed 1,684% month-over-month, AMD rose 543%, TSM gained 278%, and NVIDIA increased 213%, with all four assets posting triple-digit growth. Large-cap technology stocks and major indices also advanced strongly, with QQQ up 186%, GOOGL up 177%, and SP500 up 92%. Other assets including META (+121%), AAPL (+78%), and the NAS100 Index (+50%) also recorded significant increases.

As structural opportunities in the U.S. stock market become increasingly evident, more users are choosing to position themselves directly through familiar crypto trading platforms. Compared with traditional brokerages, crypto platforms eliminate cumbersome account-opening procedures, support both long and short Futures trading, and use stablecoins for settlement, avoiding the need to transfer funds across different financial systems. MEXC further reduces trading friction by offering zero fees on multiple Futures pairs, alongside deep liquidity and leverage of up to 100x. During the platform's 0-Fee Fest, launched on April 15, MEXC users collectively saved more than $83 million in trading fees within just 12 trading days, with TradFi futures products contributing over $15 million of that total.

Against the backdrop of accelerating global asset rotation, demand for cross-asset allocation is rising rapidly. Currently, MEXC offers Futures pairs covering more than 130 traditional financial assets, including U.S. equities, stock indices, ETFs, precious metals, commodities, and foreign exchange products. Through a single account, users can seamlessly switch between crypto and traditional financial markets, capturing opportunities across asset classes at minimal cost.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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