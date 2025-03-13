MEXC Report: Memecoins Made Almost 50% of New Token Listings In February

Meme coins accounted for 50% of all new tokens listed in January and February.

of all new tokens listed in January and February. Seven out of the top 10 tokens by trading volume were launched in February, highlighting continuous demand for promising listings despite market volatility.

by trading volume were launched in February, highlighting continuous demand for promising listings despite market volatility. The average peak increase for new tokens jumped from 388% in January to 660% in February, with TST surging by 4,792% and ELONSOL rising by 1,128%.

for new tokens jumped from in January to in February, with TST surging by 4,792% and ELONSOL rising by 1,128%. Four of the five best-performing tokens — TST, ELONSOL, MELANIA, and CAR — were linked to public figures, driven by the power of social trends.

— TST, ELONSOL, MELANIA, and CAR — were linked to public figures, driven by the TRUMP accounted for over 45% of the total trading volume for new tokens.

The report covers 451 new tokens listed on MEXC between January and February, with memecoins accounting for approximately 50% (245 tokens). This trend reflects the growing investor appetite for community-driven and viral digital assets.

The findings reflect the growing investor appetite for community-driven assets. Among the top 10 new tokens by trading volume, seven were launched in February, demonstrating sustained demand for high-profile listings despite a more subdued overall market trend in January.

February outperformed January in terms of average peak increases for new tokens, with the figure climbing from 388% to 660%. TST led the surge, reaching a staggering 4,792% increase, with ELONSOL following at 1,128%. The top 10 new tokens by trading volume recorded an average peak increase of 756%, underscoring the high level of trader interest and market activity.

Celebrity and politically themed memecoins demonstrated significant price surges, with four of the top five best-performing tokens — TST, ELONSOL, MELANIA, and CAR — linked to public figures. The top three memecoins (TST, ELONSOL, and MELANIA) recorded an average peak increase of 2,338%, compared to 640% for the top three non-meme tokens (BSX, J, and RIZ).

The TRUMP token was a dominant force in the market, accounting for over 45% of the total trading volume for new tokens. It attracted significant market liquidity and investor interest, strengthening its position as a top-performing asset.

MEXC's latest data highlights the continued demand for trendy tokens and social trends, with meme coins driving trading activity. The dominance of meme coins in listings and their record-breaking price surges highlight MEXC's position as a leading exchange for discovering and trading early digital assets. As the exchange remains committed to supporting innovations and trends, its deep liquidity and diverse listings offer traders unique opportunities in the fast-moving digital asset space.

For more details, please visit link .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641008/1920x1080.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641005/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641006/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641007/3.jpg