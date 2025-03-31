VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, confirms the upcoming listing of GUNZ (GUN) on March 31, 2025(UTC). To celebrate this listing, MEXC is launching a special event with a prize pool of 180,000 USDT for new and existing users.

MEXC Confirms Listing of GUNZ (GUN), Launches 180,000 USDT Prize Pool for Users

GUNZ (GUN) is a Layer-1 blockchain developed by Gunzilla Games, designed to power AAA Web3 gaming. Originally created to support the community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development. By leveraging blockchain technology, GUNZ aims to provide both developers and players with the tools needed for a decentralized, secure gaming ecosystem.

To celebrate the listing of GUNZ (GUN) on MEXC, the exchange has launched an exclusive Airdrop+ event with substantial rewards for participants:

Event Period: Mar 28, 2025, 11:00 (UTC) – Apr 11, 2025, 11:00 (UTC)

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 90,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to share 10,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 30,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

The listing of GUNZ (GUN) not only broadens MEXC's asset portfolio but also underscores MEXC's first-mover advantage in bringing innovative blockchain projects to its users. MEXC has solidified its position as an industry leader through its efficient asset listing strategy and broad selection of trend tokens. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings.

According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings at 461 and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to quickly capture market trends.

MEXC will continue to provide users with early access to promising projects, while leveraging platform advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, and daily airdrops to ensure an optimal trading experience.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653622/pr_1920_1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645195/MEXC_Logo.jpg