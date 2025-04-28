MEXC Announces the Listing of MilkyWay (MILK) with 448,000 MILK and 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the upcoming listing of MilkyWay (MILK) on April 29, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this significant addition to the exchange, MEXC is launching a special event with a prize pool of 448,000 MILK and 50,000 USDT for both new and existing users.

MilkyWay is a next-generation restaking protocol addressing security fragmentation across modular blockchains. As a liquid staking solution within the Celestia ecosystem and the leading restake protocol under Initia, it allows staked assets to secure multiple chains while improving capital efficiency through liquid staking (milkTIA) and AVS integration. It is currently integrated with over 10 DeFi protocols, including Osmosis, Levana, and Mars, offering users services such as trading, leverage, lending, and yield farming.MilkyWay's TVL currently reaches $190 million.

$MILK is the governance token of the MilkyWay ecosystem. Holders can stake to support network security, vote on proposals, and earn rewards through staking, liquidity incentives, and ecosystem growth. 10% of the total supply is airdropped to Celestia TIA stakers as a tribute to early supporters.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC will launch an Airdrop+ event from April 28, 2025, 13:00 to May 8, 2025, 10:00 (UTC). The event includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 336,000 MILK (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 112,000 MILK (For all users)

The listing of MilkyWay (MILK) is just the latest example of MEXC's dedication to bringing the most innovative and timely assets to its platform. According to the latest TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, MEXC has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users have access to the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.