VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the upcoming listing of Kinto (K) on March 31, 2025. To celebrate, MEXC is launching exclusive events with a combined prize pool of 12,800 K & 50,000 USDT in bonuses, offering traders the opportunity to earn substantial rewards while engaging with the Kinto ecosystem.

MEXC Announces Listing of Kinto (K) with Massive 12,800 K & 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

Kinto is a modular exchange (MEX) that combines the advantages of both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX), offering users a compliant and seamless trading experience. Founded by a team of blockchain developers and financial experts, Kinto operates on a strong community governance model that enables users to actively shape the platform's future.

The K token ($K) serves as both the governance and utility token within the Kinto ecosystem, granting holders governance rights, staking opportunities, and rewards for participation.

To celebrate the listing of Kinto (K), MEXC has launched a series of exciting events with low entry requirements and a simple participation process, ensuring that users with different needs can easily join and share generous rewards.

Below are the key details of the events:

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising Web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings, at 461, and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to capture market trends quickly.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform by providing advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, a wide selection of trending tokens, and daily airdrops, enabling traders to access high-potential projects early, receive generous rewards, and enjoy an optimal trading experience.

