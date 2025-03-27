MEXC Announces KiloEx (KILO) Listing with a 100,000 KILO & 175,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the KiloEx (KILO) listing on March 27, 2025(UTC). To celebrate this significant addition to the exchange, MEXC is launching a special event with a prize pool of 100,000 KILO & 175,000 USDT for new and existing users.

KiloEx (KILO) is a decentralized perpetual exchange that combines innovative peer-to-pool trading with advanced risk management features. The project aims to revolutionize derivatives trading by eliminating traditional order books and central intermediaries, creating a more efficient experience for both retail and institutional users. KILO, the platform's native token, serves multiple purposes, including governance, staking rewards, and fee discounts within the ecosystem. It is also backed by Binance Labs, further strengthening its credibility and potential in the crypto space.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched an exclusive Airdrop+ event with substantial rewards for participants:

Event Period: March 26, 2025, 12:00 (UTC) – April 06, 2025, 12:00 (UTC)

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 100,000 USDT bonus (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to share 100,000 KILO (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 25,000 USDT bonus (For all users)

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising Web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings at 461 and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to quickly capture market trends.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform by providing advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, a wide selection of trending tokens, and daily airdrops, enabling traders to access high-potential projects early, receive generous rewards, and enjoy an optimal trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

