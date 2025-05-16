MEXC Announces Einstein (EIN) Listing in July, 50 Million EIN Rewards Event Launches Now

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will list Einstein (EIN) on July 20, 2025 (UTC). Ahead of the listing, MEXC will launch two exclusive events this May with a total reward pool of 50,000,000 EIN, offering users the opportunity to discover promising projects and earn attractive rewards.

Einstein is an innovative social experiment combining scientific knowledge with the Web3 ecosystem. The project invites participants to explore the intersection of cryptocurrency, blockchain, decentralized science (DeSci), cosmology, and physics. By fostering a spirit of intellectual curiosity and discovery, Einstein aims to reveal the potential synergies between scientific inquiry and blockchain technology.

The EIN token serves as the governance and fee token within the Einstein Protocol. It is utilized for synthesizing, upgrading, downgrading, and decomposing element tokens. All protocol fees are burned, giving EIN a deflationary utility.

MEXC will launch two exclusive events from May 18, 10:00 to July 17, 10:00 (UTC), with the following key details:

Event 1: Einstein (EIN) Launchpool - Stake USDT & MX to Share 42,500,000 EIN

Users can stake USDT or MX tokens via MEXC Launchpool to earn EIN tokens. The staking mechanism is straightforward: the more users stake, the more they earn. In addition, users who stake MX tokens will also qualify for parallel participation in Kickstarter airdrop events, allowing users to earn double rewards.

Event 2: Invite New Users & Share 7,500,000 EIN

Users can earn 400 EIN for each friend who registers using their referral code, deposits a minimum of 100 USDT, and joins the Launchpool event. Each user can invite up to 20 new users for a maximum reward of 8,000 EIN. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising projects. According to the latest TokenInsight report, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, the exchange has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users have access to the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

