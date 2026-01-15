VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true, zero-fee trading today released its 2025 Annual Report. The document outlines a year of intentional transformation, where MEXC evolved from a high-volume platform into a guardian of market integrity, anchored by its foundational commitment to zero-fee trading.

MEXC 2025 Growth Exceeds 130%, Anchored by $1B+ in User Savings from Zero-Fee Trading

Against a backdrop of industry volatility and heightened security threats, MEXC delivered robust growth in 2025, with futures and spot trading volumes each surging over 130% year-over-year. The exchange served 40 million users and listed 2,287 high-potential projects through its disciplined, list-first approach, distributing over $42.6 million in user rewards.

This performance was powered by MEXC's foundational zero-fee trading strategy, which enabled users to save 1.1 billion USDT in trading fees — an average saving of 320 USDT per user across more than 3,000 spot and futures trading pairs.

In parallel, MEXC engineered a new standard of verifiable trust, introducing monthly Proof of Reserves audits by Hacken, a $100 million Guardian Fund for user protection, and independent third-party oversight of risk controls.

"MEXC has lowered trading barriers through its 0 fee strategy, delivering a measurable impact of more than one billion dollars in improved capital efficiency for our users," said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC. "This is not a promotion. It is the foundation of how we operate. In 2026, we will extend this approach beyond crypto as we move into tokenized equities, commodities, and real-world assets."

This strategic expansion is supported by the launch of the MEXC Fund, a $30 million ecosystem investment initiative, and the reinforcement of zero-fee trading as a permanent structural commitment across an expanding multi-asset platform.

MEXC is moving beyond the traditional exchange model to become a seamless gateway to the tokenized future — where markets are accessed with transparency, efficiency, and unwavering trust.

The full 2025 Annual Report is available here .

To see the key moments that defined this record year in action, watch the MEXC 2025 Recap Video here .

