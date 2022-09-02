Metz Takes on IFA 2022 with Superb Releases

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFA 2022, one of the world's most impressive consumer electronics exhibitions, was held in Berlin, Germany from the 2-6 of September. With prestigious members in attendance, Metz Consumer Electronics GmbH was proud to showcase star flagship products from two of her leading brands - Metz Classic and METZ blue.

Established in 1938 with a history of 84 years, Metz with her products have proudly kept the "made in Germany" heritage to ensure world-class quality for customers across Europe. From development, production, customer service, to sales and administration based in Germany, Metz focuses on a premium European market. Combine all these attributes together, and one finds Metz as technical perfection with respect to durability, reliability, picture and sound quality and user-friendliness.

At IFA 2022, Metz Classic brings us her small size LUNIS, Germany's first-ever premium OLED television in a 42" format fully developed and manufactured locally. It masterfully showcased first-class OLED picture quality and crisp Metz audio technology in custom dimensions. The Metz Classic 42" LUNIS OLED will be launched at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Besides, Metz Classic also shows her world's leading fully-transparent OLED display technology, which allows you to easily switch between opaque, translucent and even fully transparent states, bringing consumers a sense of comprehensive technology and futuristic aesthetics.

By combining SKYWORTH's market strength and 84 years of traditional German manufacturing experience, METZ blue now creates high-quality smart TV solutions, allowing to expand its footprint from Germany to the global market.

METZ blue highlights at the IFA 2022:

The world's largest OLED TV: The METZ blue 88" W92. As an 8K product, METZ blue took visuals to the next level with pixel resolutions four times that of 4K . In addition to unmatched experience in size, picture quality, and sound, the mammoth 88" W92" is the latest in a series of OLED TV technology that protects users' eyesight.

The aesthetically pleasing 43" COOLBOX Art Smart TV, winner of the iF Design Award 2022 for its innovative functions and unique industrial design.

Mini-LED TV which features "Blu-ray Mini-LED + Quantum Film" and "DOLBY VISION IQ" technology.

The modern MQD7500 QLED TV with Eco-QLED, a new generation of QLED technology which gathers inorganic nanoscale quantum dot materials, bringing the cadmium content far lower than the EU standard, and so much more.

*It must be noted that some of the above products are currently only available in selected markets.

It's worth mentioning that Coolita OS, smart TV system that provides a lighter, smoother, and more convenient user experience, also debuted at IFA 2022 with the version 2.0. This system has served customers in more than 80 countries and regions with its concept of customer experience and service first, and will go further in technological innovation and development.

The IFA 2022 saw SKYWORTH and its European subsidiary Metz successfully demonstrate some of its most cutting-edge creations in display technology. Despite a serious 30%-40% drop within the European color TV market, Metz' brand market share has grown against the trend, with SKYWORTH group's overall turnover reaching 3.557 billion Euros just this year alone, a YoY increase of 7.6% - proving brand and product strength between the two powerhouses, which may be accredited to their niche consumer-first approach.

