Metro World News migrates to Arc XP to power reader growth and expansion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Metro World News, a global news and entertainment organization, has successfully completed the migration of its media platform to Arc XP and launched www.metroworldnews.com, the first of 19 redesigned sites, in less than 45 days.

Reaching millions of unique visitors each month, Metro World News selected Arc XP to power their international expansion plans while also supporting their ambitions to grow the reach and audience among their current network of sites.

"Arc gives large, multi-site customers like Metro World News, a modern and sophisticated platform that meets the full scope of their digital experience needs, allowing them to meet their unique company ambitions with all the benefits of a managed solution," said Scot Gillespie, GM and CTO of Arc XP. "With Arc XP, Metro World News is able to empower their newsrooms around the world with technology that puts the focus on content creation and delivering engaging audience experiences."

Metro World News is using Arc XP's full suite of content management and site experience tools, including its robust multi-site capabilities and quick-launch site development toolkit, Themes, to bring their new sites to market faster, including lifestyle publication Nueva Mujer, tech news site FayerWayer as well as their global news brand Metro & Publimetro in ten countries.

"We are excited to start with Arc XP as our tech foundation. It's one of the first strategies we are implementing in order to achieve global digital leadership through commercial development and editorial growth," said Eugenio Chahuan, Chief Digital Officer of Metro World News.

With the launch of Metro World News' first site, Arc XP expands its presence into Brazil, now supporting customers in 12 countries across Latin America and Spain.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 2,400 sites in more than 25 countries that reach nearly 2 billion unique visitors monthly.

About Metro World News

Metro World News is an international media group with global & local brand presence in Brazil (Metro Jornal), Chile (Publimetro), Colombia (Publimetro), Ecuador (Metro), Mexico (Publimetro), Peru (Publimetro), Puerto Rico (Metro) and the United States (Metro World News). We are embracing a more connected future and we are committed in becoming the number one global digital media company for brands and audiences.

