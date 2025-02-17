METRO SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE™ TEAM DRIVER LANCE STROLL

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Metro Supply Chain, a strategic supply chain solutions partner to many fast-growing and global organizations, confirmed the continuation of its successful partnership with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver, as his Official Marketing Partner.

In its second year, the collaboration will see Metro Supply Chain's distinctive logo remain prominently displayed on the Canadian driver's newly designed race helmet for select races throughout the 2025 Formula One® season.

The partnership remains rooted in a shared championship mindset, prioritizing the relentless pursuit of excellence, whether on the track or in supply chain innovation. With a mutual focus on driving innovation and delivering performance, precision, adaptability, and seamless execution remain top priorities.

"Metro Supply Chain is excited to continue our partnership with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver," said Chiko Nanji, Founder and Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain. "We share a belief that success comes from precision, agility, and teamwork. In racing or strategic supply chain management, every decision and detail make a difference, and we are committed to achieving successful outcomes at every opportunity."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver, adds: "I'm proud to be continuing this partnership with Metro Supply Chain and representing such a successful Canadian company with international operations as an Official Brand Ambassador. Over the past year, I've become even more aware of the similarities between Formula One® and supply chain innovation. We're pushing boundaries at every opportunity to deliver the best possible performance. Like me and the team around me, Metro Supply Chain focuses on data-driven development and engineering for success."

With a commitment to agility and accuracy, Metro Supply Chain remains a leader in providing cutting-edge supply chain solutions. The ongoing partnership with Lance Stroll underscores their shared passion for innovation at every turn.

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest growing and most reputable organizations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fuelled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and the UK with a team of 9,000, it is one of Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions companies. Metro Supply Chain is a 2024 winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program, recognized for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

About Lance Stroll

A mercurial talent from Canada – after blitzing the junior single-seater ranks, Lance jumped straight from F3 to F1 in 2017 while still a teenager, becoming the second youngest driver to compete in Formula 1 history. His steely determination and focus have characterised his F1 career: partnered against race winners and World Champions alike, he has always held his own. With over 150 races to his name, Lance is one of the most experienced drivers on the Formula 1 grid, now competing for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team in his ninth season of the iconic World Championship. Renowned for his skilful race craft in the trickiest of conditions, Lance has recorded three podiums as well as snatching a sensational pole position during treacherous wet weather at Istanbul Park.

