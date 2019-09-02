Metrasens Celebrates the Grant of Further Patent for Its Global MRI Safety Business

MALVERN, England, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies, is proud to announce today the further strengthening of its patent portfolio through the grant of a new patent by the US Patent office. This patent protects technology that reduces alarm fatigue in its Ferromagnetic Detection Systems (FMDS) used to increase safety of patients and staff in hospital MRI facilities.

FMDS systems for MRI safety were invented by Metrasens' founders and were the first to be introduced in the world in 2003. Since then, MRI facilities in a total of 36 countries have purchased Metrasens' Ferroguard safety systems. It has substantial intellectual property in the field of magnetic detection, with its first patents granted prior to 2000 and now numbering a total of 21 international patent families.

The patent of this family granted in China is currently subject to challenge in the China State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) by Nanjing Cloud Magnet Electronic Technology Company Limited (Cloud Magnet). Metrasens is taking legal action against this company, and its affiliate Nanjing Haole Technology Company Limited (NH), in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court for Patent Infringement (Case Re: (2019) Hu 73 ZhiMin Chu No. 599) and in the Nanjing Intermediate Court for Infringement of Copyright (Case Re: (2018) Su 01 Min Chu No. 2711). SIPO has announced a decision in this case that it thinks the patent is invalid on the basis that it lacks inventive step. In Metrasens' view this decision specifically contradicts SIPO's own judgement given in February 2018 during the patent prosecution, and in its view the invalidation decision is not soundly based. Metrasens will robustly appeal the SIPO decision.

Nanjing Haole Technology Company Limited was previously Metrasens' appointed distributor for its Ferroguard FMDS products in Southern China. Metrasens chose to terminate the relationship on discovering the emergence of products being offered for sale by this group that, in Metrasens' opinion, infringe a number of its patents granted and in application.

Metrasens, through its distributor Beijing Yihai xxx has established itself as the leading provider of MRI safety solutions to hospitals throughout China. It has a further 8 patents in application in China as part of its substantial investment in developing technology to help keep Chinese citizens safe.

Metrasens co-founder and CEO, Dr. Simon Goodyear, said: "Our close relationship with the Chinese radiology community and MRI system vendors has enabled rapid and accelerating adoption of our Ferroguard systems in China, and we are proud that the MRI community values the benefits of our products that come from our many years of international experience. We shall continue to pursue the goals of advancing patient safety in China, and of protecting Metrasens business and intellectual property, with equal vigour."

Contact Information:

Name: Colin Robertson

Position: Senior VP, Sales & Marketing

Company: Metrasens Ltd/Metrasens

Tel: +44 (0)1684 219000

Email: crobertson@metrasens.com

SOURCE Metrasens