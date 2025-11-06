METLEN ENERGY & METALS: NINE MONTHS 2025 TRADING UPDATE

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metlen Energy & Metals (LSE: MTLN) (RIC: MTLN.L) (Bloomberg: MTLN.LN) (Athens: MTLN) (RIC: MTLNr.AT) (Bloomberg: MTLN.GA) (ADR: MYTHY US) today announces the trading update for the nine-month period ended [30 September 2025].

Turnover increased to € 5, 1 1 5 million, compared to €4,203 million in 9M 2024 (+22%).

to compared to €4,203 million in 9M 2024 (+22%). The Company remains on track to meet the Full Year EBITDA target.

to meet the Full Year EBITDA target. In September 2025, METLEN was included in the FTSE 100 Index – a milestone reflecting its continued expansion, investor confidence, and strengthening international capital markets presence.

– a milestone reflecting its continued expansion, investor confidence, and strengthening international capital markets presence. Recently Fitch reaffirmed its 'BB+' credit rating with a Stable Outlook for METLEN, highlighting the Company's solid financial profile.

credit rating with a Stable Outlook for METLEN, highlighting the Company's solid financial profile. Final Investment Decision for the largest standalone energy storage unit in Greece, confirmed. The project, of 330MW / 790MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Thessaly, Greece is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, promoting the stability and flexibility of the power system as part of the broader energy transition.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Thessaly, Greece is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, promoting the stability and flexibility of the power system as part of the broader energy transition. Long-term PPAs and strategic partnerships agreed with Copec EMOAC in Chile, ENGIE in the UK and HRE (Brookfield Renewable Partners) in South Korea.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO stated:

"In the first nine months of 2025, the Company delivered a step change in investment, while at the same time, produced a strong performance across all core Business Units.

"Geopolitical uncertainty, trade tensions and heightened volatility in the global energy and metals markets have not obstructed the company's growth trajectory.

"The strategic investments that form part of our medium-term strategy reflect the commitments undertaken in our Capital Markets Day in London in April 2025. These investments, which are either underway or near FID status, are all focused on key areas of future growth and industrial transformation.

"Most advanced are the Bauxite – Alumina – Gallium project, the Circular Metals Pilot plant which is now in the Commissioning phase, the 3rd plant of our M Technologies hub in Volos, to be commissioned in Q2 2026 and the aforementioned massive Stand-Alone Battery Storage unit of 330MW, expected to be operational in Q2 2026.

"Collectively, these initiatives are designed to strengthen synergies across METLEN's business sectors and support the achievement of our ambitious strategic and financial goals."

Full Nine Months 2025 Trading Update can be found HERE.

The financial and operational data presented in this trading update fairly represent Metlen Energy & Metals SA's performance for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. There were no material differences between the financial and operating performance of Metlen Energy & Metals PLC and Metlen Energy & Metals SA during this period.

METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) is the parent company of the international industrial and energy group, a leader in the metallurgy and energy sectors, focused on sustainable growth and the circular economy. METLEN is a benchmark in competitive "green" metallurgy at both European and global level, operating the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production plant in the European Union, with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, the Company provides integrated solutions through the implementation of thermal and renewable power generation projects, electricity distribution and supply, as well as investments in network infrastructure, battery storage and other green technologies. METLEN operates across five continents and in more than 40 countries, employing over 9,000 people worldwide and applying a fully synergistic model across its metallurgy, energy and end-to-end energy project development activities.

METLEN Financial Highlights

The Company has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2024, METLEN reported consolidated revenue of €5.68 billion and EBITDA of €1.08 billion, up 7% year-on-year, with net profit of €615 million. Adjusted net debt stood at €1.78 billion, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7x, reflecting strong financial resilience. METLEN is rated by leading international sustainability and ESG agencies, holding the unique Greek position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Best-in-Class Emerging Market, and distinguished across MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS ESG, S&P Global, LSEG, CDP, FTSE Russell, ESG Book, EcoVadis, Bloomberg and IdealRatings.

