Method Grid named Small to Medium Enterprise of the Year at the APM Project Management Awards 2025

BATH, England, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Grid has been named Small to Medium Enterprise of the Year at the APM Project Management Awards, recognising its growing influence in supporting consistent, confident project delivery across complex, safety-critical sectors.

The award celebrates organisations with fewer than 250 employees who demonstrate excellence in project delivery and outcomes. Method Grid was selected following a two-stage judging process involving a written submission and a presentation to a panel of industry experts.

The judges' feedback described Method Grid as:

"A small company making a big industry impact. Their playbook platform stood out as a brilliant fusion of technology and project management expertise. The panel praised their maturity, agility, and ability to deliver complex projects while continuously learning and evolving. Their use of AI and assurance tools reflects genuine foresight, and their commitment to professional growth and inclusive practice really shone through. A dynamic, passionate team who have made real impact."

The win reflects the company's values led culture. Method Grid has built a purpose-driven team that values continuous learning and shared ownership. This culture underpins the way the company works with clients and each other - empowering individuals and building an environment where expertise is developed, supported and celebrated. It is this focus on people, alongside technical innovation, that enables the company to deliver meaningful capability uplift across major programmes.

Method Grid's dual delivery model, combining expert consulting with a continually evolving SaaS platform, allows the team to support clients in strengthening capability, embedding consistent ways of working and improving programme assurance.

As a high-performing SME with outsized influence, Method Grid continues to help the profession advance.

About Method Grid

Method Grid helps organisations deliver complex processes and projects with consistency and confidence. The platform maps the full delivery lifecycle - from stages and deliverables to activities, controls, stage gates and approvals - into one intuitive, no-code playbook so teams always know what to do, when and how.

With embedded knowledge, templates and training, Method Grid is trusted by leading professional services firms and national infrastructure organisations across the infrastructure, energy and built environment sectors. It ensures ways of working are clearly articulated, universally understood and consistently followed.

Learn more at: https://methodgrid.com/

Contact:

Tom McFadyen

tom.mcfadyen@methodgrid.com