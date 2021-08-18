Methionine Market To Reach USD 8380.2 Million By The End Of 2027, With A CAGR Of 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Methionine Market By Types - Solid Methionine, Liquid Methionine, By Application - Feed, pharmaceutical, Food, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Nutrition Category.

In 2020, the global Methionine market size was USD 6423 million and it is expected to reach USD 8380.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the methionine market are:

Increasing the application of methionine as broiler feed is expected to increase the methionine market growth. Methionine is an amino acid that is important for protein synthesis in broiler feeds, but it also affects the bird's ability to absorb amino acids in the intestines.

Rising demand for dietary supplements among consumers, supported by the growing interest in leading a healthy lifestyle, avoiding healthcare costs, and increasing the geriatric population is expected to increase the methionine market growth. Methionine is used to prevent liver damage in acetaminophen (Tylenol) poisoning. It is also used for increasing the acidity of urine, treating liver disorders, and improving wound healing.

Rising consumption of sports supplements is also anticipated to complement the demand for methionine over the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE METHIONINE MARKET:

Demand for processed and ready-to-eat meals, particularly frozen foods, is increasing as consumers become more pressed for time and embrace the ease of freezer and microwave cooking. Demands like these are propelling the poultry sector forward, which in turn is expected to drive the methionine market. Methionine is one of the important feed additives for poultry & cattle development. Methionine improves the efficiency with which animals utilize the protein. It also helps with metabolism, rapid growth, and muscle bulk. It also improves performance in heat stress and lowers nitrogen excretion. In addition, rising meat consumption in the Asia Pacific and Latin America is likely to boost the methionine market growth.

and is likely to boost the methionine market growth. Methionine is an amino acid that helps your body make several essential compounds. These substances are necessary for your cells to function properly. The use of Methionine in the pharmaceutical sector helps to improve the immune system by reducing intestinal oxidative stress, proliferating crypt cells, increasing goblet cells and intestinal structure. Furthermore, it may aid in the prevention of ionizing radiation-induced harm to the body. It may help the body eliminate hazardous compounds like heavy metals. It may also help to prevent acetaminophen toxicity from causing liver damage. It may also aid in the prevention of fat deposits in the liver.

METHIONINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 40%, followed by Japan, and North America, both have a share of about 35 percent.

Based on product, Solid Methionine is the largest segment, with a share of about 75%.

Based on application, the Feed segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Methionine is widely utilized as a feed supplement in the cattle, poultry, swine, and aquaculture industries. Methionine is an important amino acid for all animals, but they do not synthesize it, thus they must obtain it through their diet. Because natural foods have a low methionine concentration, more methionine must be added to the animals' feed as a nutritional feed additive to meet their needs.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE METHIONINE MARKET

Global Methionine key players include Evonik, Adisseo (Bluestar), NOVUS, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of nearly 75%.

Methionine Market By Types

Solid Methionine

Liquid Methionine

Methionine Market By Application

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Methionine Market By Regions

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Methionine Market By Companies

Evonik

Adisseo (Bluestar)

NOVUS

Sumitomo Chemical

CJ Cheiljedang Corp

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Sichuan Hebang

