Methionine Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.07 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Methionine Market" By Type (L-Methionine, Methionine Hydroxy Analog (MHA), DL-Methionine), By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Methionine Market size was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Methionine Market Overview

Methionine is a sulfur-containing amino acid that is essential for a number of methyl-transferase processes as a component of S-adenosyl-Methionine. It is also necessary for translation insulation as a component of proteins and as an activator of protein synthesis (SAM). It aids in the synthesis of the proteins that make up your body's tissues and organs. Meat, dairy, and seafood all contain methionine. It is critical for a variety of bodily processes. It is one among the required amino acids for appropriate growth and development in humans, avian animals, and other mammals and is utilised as a precursor in the creation of other proteins.

Growing food demand and different nutritional strategies to maintain livestock healthy and productive, which make up around 70% of overall operating expenditures, are factors that are anticipated to propel the expansion of the methionine market during the course of the projected period. In addition, expanding consumer choice and rising wealth may increase demand for protein-rich foods including meat, dairy products, and seafood, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the methionine market over the course of the next ten years.

Furthermore, the strategic application of nutritional supplements and genetic innovations, which are connected to operational expenses of industrialised production environments, is predicted to raise broiler weight by 0.06% over the following few decades. Methionine enhances the immune system by lowering intestinal oxidative stress, boosting goblet cells and intestinal structure, and proliferating crypt cells. These effects can support the immune system's growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Evonik Industries AG, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Arkema Group, METabolic EXplorer, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Royal DSM, and BASF SE.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Methionine Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Methionine Market, By Type

L-Methionine



Methionine Hydroxy Analog (MHA)



DL-Methionine

Methionine Market, By Application

Animal Feed



Food & Dietary Supplements



Pharmaceuticals

Methionine Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

