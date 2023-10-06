Metaverse Market worth $1,303 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the metaverse will be characterised by the widespread use of VR and AR technologies, convergence with AI, blockchain, and IoT, a wide range of applications outside of gaming, digital economies with NFTs, privacy and security challenges, the need for interoperability, regulatory considerations, and significant societal and cultural effects. The metaverse's exact shape and effects, though, are still up for debate, and it will take a while for it to mature.

The global Metaverse Market is expected to grow from USD 83.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1,303.4 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metaverse Market"

291 – Tables

67 - Figures

359 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166893905

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2018–2030 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2030 Forecast units Million/Billion (USD) Segments Covered Component, Vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa Companies covered Microsoft (US), Sony (Japan), Meta (US), HTC (Taiwan), Google (US), Apple (US), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Activision Blizzard (US), NetEase (China), Electronic Arts (US), Take-Two (US), Tencent (China), Nexon (Japan), Epic Games (US), Unity (US), Valve (US), Accenture (Ireland), Adobe (US), HPE (US), Deloitte (UK), Tech Mahindra (India), Ansys (US), Autodesk (US), Intel (US), ByteDance (China), NVIDIA (US), Epson (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), EON Reality (US), Roblox (US), Lenovo (China), Razer (US), Nextech AR Solutions (Canada), ZQGame (China), Talecraft (US), VR Chat (US), Decentraland (US), Sandbox VR (US), and Quidient (US).

The metaverse market is expanding, and vendors are adopting a strategic focus to attract customers. VR hardware, including headsets, controllers, and tracking systems, has improved dramatically in terms of quality, affordability, and accessibility, making VR more attractive to a broader audience. VR has found applications in training and education across various industries. From medical simulations to flight and job training, VR provides a safe and effective way to learn and practice in realistic scenarios. These services are increasing the demand for the metaverse market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166893905

Extended Reality Software segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Various extended reality software includes AR and VR web app development tools, AR and VR mobile app development tools, AR and VR studios, Software Development Kits (SDK), and cloud-based tools. The extended reality software market has witnessed high growth and will significantly increase during the next five years. Mass consumerization would help achieve widespread adoption of extended reality software globally. XR is a spectrum of immersive technologies, including VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR). These technologies can be crucial in developing and using the metaverse, enhancing the overall user experience, and enabling various applications:

Immersive Environments : XR can provide a more immersive and realistic experience within the metaverse. Users can interact with digital environments and objects as if physically present, enhancing their sense of presence and engagement.

: XR can provide a more immersive and realistic experience within the metaverse. Users can interact with digital environments and objects as if physically present, enhancing their sense of presence and engagement. Avatar Customization : XR can create highly detailed and lifelike avatars. Users can design avatars that closely resemble themselves or take on entirely different personas, allowing for more personalized and expressive interactions in the metaverse.

: XR can create highly detailed and lifelike avatars. Users can design avatars that closely resemble themselves or take on entirely different personas, allowing for more personalized and expressive interactions in the metaverse. Virtual Meetings and Collaboration: XR can enable virtual meetings and collaborative workspaces in the metaverse. Users can meet as avatars in virtual conference rooms or collaborate on projects in shared virtual environments, making remote work and collaboration more engaging and efficient.

Industrial Manufacturing vertical to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Metaverse technologies, such as AR, VR, and MR, have a wide range of use cases in industrial manufacturing. The technologies support the industry's installation, assembly, maintenance, and remote assistance. This technology is used in enterprises to train personnel, provide information about industrial facilities, redesign products, and simulate industrial scenarios. It has given improved visibility to trainers. It is an innovative technology that is compatible with Industry 4.0. The use of AR technology minimizes human errors, improves efficiency, and reduces the expenses of enterprises. For instance, AR/VR training courses developed by Novac Technology Solutions can provide a secure training environment for manufacturing companies to educate their workforce on diverse topics such as machine designs, product designs, plant layouts, safety protocols, and other related concepts. There have been several applications of AR displays in the enterprise space. For instance, Boeing, a leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, uses AR technology to ease the complex wiring tasks used in every new 787-8 Freighter. This technology overlays text related to the internal schematics of planes on AR displays during their repair and maintenance. It also helps enhance the productivity of workers and ensures error-free operations.

Our analysis shows North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

As per our estimations, North America will hold the most significant market size in the global metaverse market in 2023, and this trend will continue. There are several reasons for this, including numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and abundant technical skills. Due to these factors, North America has the highest adoption rate of the metaverse. Vendors operating in the metaverse ecosystem in North America are Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Apple is one of the leading players focusing on using AR technology in its hardware, such as 3D cameras and displays. Such regional players are a crucial factor driving North America's market growth. The high usage of social media apps like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram will fuel the demand for advanced technologies from consumer applications. Companies are making significant developments in the XR market in the region. The presence of many cloud service providers in America will enable metaverse companies to host virtual worlds and experiences and store a large amount of data. The growth of edge infrastructure in America will empower applications such as AR, VR, and gaming, requiring real-time responses.

Top Key Companies in Metaverse Market

The prominent players across all service types profiled in the metaverse market's study include Microsoft (US), Sony (Japan), Meta (US), HTC (Taiwan), Google (US), Apple (US), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Activision Blizzard (US), NetEase (China), Electronic Arts (US), Take-Two (US), Tencent (China), Nexon (Japan), Epic Games (US), Unity (US), Valve (US), Accenture (Ireland), Adobe (US), HPE (US), Deloitte (UK), Tech Mahindra (India), Ansys (US), Autodesk (US), Intel (US), ByteDance (China), NVIDIA (US), Epson (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), EON Reality (US), Roblox (US), Lenovo (China), Razer (US), Nextech AR Solutions (Canada), ZQGame (China), Talecraft (US), VR Chat (US), Decentraland (US), Sandbox VR (US), and Quidient (US).

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , Google launched XR Immersive Stream, which is a cloud-based graphics rendering service that utilizes Google Cloud's graphics processing units to deliver high-quality, intricate images and videos to any device. Developers can use this service to craft various immersive experiences without requiring robust hardware or specialized applications on the user's end. Essentially, the critical benefit of XR Immersive Stream is its ability to eliminate the necessity for devices to possess potent hardware or specialized applications to submerge users in 3D or AR environments fully.

, Google launched XR Immersive Stream, which is a cloud-based graphics rendering service that utilizes Google Cloud's graphics processing units to deliver high-quality, intricate images and videos to any device. Developers can use this service to craft various immersive experiences without requiring robust hardware or specialized applications on the user's end. Essentially, the critical benefit of XR Immersive Stream is its ability to eliminate the necessity for devices to possess potent hardware or specialized applications to submerge users in 3D or AR environments fully. In October 2022 , Meta and Microsoft partnered to create a more immersive future for work and play. They plan to introduce Mesh for Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest devices; this technology is the culmination of years of research and innovation, including Azure Digital Twins, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, and Teams video meetings. It allows people to meet virtually in the place where work happens, using any device, from smartphones to laptops and mixed-reality headsets. By using Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 devices, people can collaborate as they are in the exact location.

, Meta and Microsoft partnered to create a more immersive future for work and play. They plan to introduce Mesh for Microsoft Teams to devices; this technology is the culmination of years of research and innovation, including Azure Digital Twins, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, and Teams video meetings. It allows people to meet virtually in the place where work happens, using any device, from smartphones to laptops and mixed-reality headsets. By using Mesh for Teams with and 2 devices, people can collaborate as they are in the exact location. In November 2021 , Samsung acquired an American optics company, DigiLens, to develop a new type of lens iteration called holographic waveguides featuring a wider FoV (Field of View) than other waveguides.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=166893905

Metaverse Market Advantages

User engagement and creativity can be increased through participating in highly immersive and engaging digital experiences, such as gaming, social interactions, education, and employment.

It can cross cultural and geographic barriers, allowing individuals from different parts of the world to communicate and work together in shared virtual environments.

The ability for users to buy, sell, and exchange virtual assets, including NFTs, boosts digital economies and could result in new sources of income.

It encourages innovation by giving people new platforms for problem-solving and creative expression across a variety of industries, from art and entertainment to education and healthcare.

Remote cooperation can be facilitated through virtual offices and classes within the metaverse, easing physical restrictions and increasing flexibility.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the metaverse market based on components (hardware, software, and professional services), verticals, and regions

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the metaverse market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the metaverse market

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America

, , , and , and To analyze subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the metaverse market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

To track and analyze global competitive developments in the metaverse market, such as product enhancements and new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Browse Adjacent Market: Smart Infrastructure Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Smart Water Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Parking Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Location Based Entertainment (LBE) Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metaverse-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metaverse.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets