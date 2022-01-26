Metapack to host leading retailers and carriers at The Delivery Conference 2022

Speakers from ASOS, HelloFresh, boohoo group and Amazon Shipping on the TDC agenda in February

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metapack , a global leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announced that it will host retailers, brands and carriers at the world's foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC) on February 8, 2022. Now in its 13th year, TDC 2022 is a free to attend virtual event that will be broadcast live from a studio in London.

One of the must-attend events in the calendar, TDC 2022 brings together a roster of high caliber speakers from across the ecommerce ecosystem to discuss the most pressing issues facing the industry. This year's agenda has been meticulously designed to provide attendees with compelling and actionable insights as we take a closer look at the age of ecommerce, growing consumer expectations and the importance of delivery as a differentiator.

"Over the last 12 months, we've learnt how to always be prepared for the unexpected. The retail industry has been thrust into the spotlight, and ecommerce has become its headline act," said Duncan Licence, VP of Global Product at Metapack. "TDC is undoubtedly one of the most important events in the ecommerce calendar, and this year we'll be delivering an action-packed agenda filled with thought-provoking panels and powerful presentations. Not only are we launching new products and exclusive insights from our new global ecommerce benchmark report, but together with the entire industry, we'll be taking a closer look at the challenges that lie ahead," finished Licence.

Opening address and industry keynote:

The conference is scheduled to open with an address from Patrick Wall, founder of Metapack and Duncan Licence, VP of Global Product at Metapack.

This is to be followed by an industry keynote:

Clare Bailey , Founder, The Retail Champion on 'delivery experience - the underrated differentiator'

Additional featured speakers:

A host of speakers from across the ecommerce landscape will deliver presentations, panels, and fireside chats. These include:

Jack Dowling , Senior Business Transformation Manager - Frasers Group

, Senior Business Transformation Manager - Frasers Group Adam Scholes , Head of Delivery Solutions, UK & ROW - ASOS

, Head of Delivery Solutions, UK & ROW - ASOS David James , Group Director SCM - boohoo group

, Group Director SCM - boohoo group Gareth Rees-John , Chief Digital Officer - Kurt Geiger

, Chief Digital Officer - Elaine Kerr , CEO - DPD UK

, CEO - DPD UK Sean Smith , Multichannel Operations Manager - Holland & Barrett

, Multichannel Operations Manager - & Barrett Alex Wright , Senior Director of Product - HelloFresh

, Senior Director of Product - HelloFresh Nabil Zaghloul , CEO - APG

, CEO - APG Amanda Whiteside , Head of Customer Programs - Amazon Shipping

, Head of Customer Programs - Amazon Shipping Richard Lim , CEO - Retail Economics

How to register:

Registration is completely free. To find out more about TDC 2022 and to register, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/ . The event schedule and participants are subject to change, among other things due to unforeseeable events, so please keep an eye on the website.

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalized services, from delivery options to tracking and returns, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world's leading ecommerce retailers. Find out more at www.metapack.com .

