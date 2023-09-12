MetaMask Snaps Integrates Mina Protocol, Enabling MetaMask's Millions of Users to Manage MINA Transactions

Mina Protocol's integration will enable millions of MetaMask wallet users to efficiently manage MINA transactions via MinaPortal, one of the first non-EVM wallet extensions on MetaMask Snaps.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mina Foundation, the public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol , and developer partner SotaTek announce the integration of Mina Protocol with MetaMask Snaps, developed by Consensys. Mina Protocol will be one of the first non-EVM chains to be integrated within the MetaMask platform. Through MinaPortal, MetaMask users will be able to manage their MINA assets seamlessly. In 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users.

"MetaMask is excited to welcome Mina Protocol as one of the innovating builders for MetaMask Snaps. By incorporating Mina Protocol, a leading ZK blockchain, as one of the initial non-EVM chains within the MetaMask platform, we mark the beginning of our journey toward fostering interoperability. We strongly believe that permissionless innovation is fundamental to a decentralized ecosystem," said Christian Montoya, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask Snaps.

"Mina Protocol's integration represents a significant milestone, with MinaPortal becoming an integral part of the first production release of MetaMask Snaps," said Kurt Hemecker, COO of the Mina Foundation. "MinaPortal brings the power of Mina Protocol's native ZK programmability to millions of MetaMask users, elevating the possibilities of enhanced privacy and efficiency in digital transactions and applications."

MetaMask Snaps' user interface seamlessly integrates Mina Protocol through MinaPortal, allowing users to easily create a Mina Protocol address, send and receive Mina tokens, manage public and private keys, and view their transaction history. Beyond these features, the Snaps UI also introduces additional functionality for zkApp builders.

Tyler Luu, CEO of SotaTek, said, "With MinaPortal, MetaMask users gain a seamless and intuitive platform to manage their MINA assets. As well as its immediate utility for MetaMask users, this integration also stands as a catalyst for ZK developers, paving the way for the growth and adaptation of their zkApps within the Snaps UI."

With Mina Protocol now seamlessly integrated into MetaMask Snaps, both the Mina Protocol and MetaMask communities can look forward to a future where privacy and efficiency are at the forefront of their digital experiences.

For further details or to explore MinaPortal's capabilities, please visit docs.minaprotocol.com .

About Mina Foundation

The Mina Foundation is a public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol . The Foundation supports the protocol and its community by issuing grants to third parties that make significant contributions and by maintaining & managing community and network health. Board members include former Executive Director at ZCash Foundation Josh Cincinnati, Harvard Business School Finance Professor and Coinbase Advisory board member Marco Di Maggio, Head of Product at OP Labs Tess Rinearson, Mina Foundation General Counsel Joon Kim, and Mina Foundation CEO Evan Shapiro.

About Mina

Mina is the world's first ZK-native blockchain. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is about 22kb, the size of a couple of tweets. It is the first layer-1 to enable efficient implementation and easy programmability of zero knowledge smart contracts (zkApps) . With its unique privacy features and ability to connect to any website, Mina is building a private gateway between the real world and crypto—and the secure, democratic future we all deserve.

About SotaTek

SotaTek (State-of-the-Art-Technology) offers leading tech experts with strong determination, enthusiasm and commitment in providing the most hi-tech IT services, with the ultimate goal to enable your business success through digital transformation. We deliver sustainable Software Development, including Web/App, Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning, ERP with cost-effective solutions.

