Metalworking Fluids Market to Surpass US$ 12 Billion by 2031 Amid Growing Need for Improving Manufacturing Process

Over 50% Metalworking Fluids Sales Remain Concentrated in Transportation Equipment Sector

Fact.MR latest report on metalworking fluids market gives an in-depth analysis of industry size, market dynamics, regional gamut, and revenue estimations for the forecast duration (2021-2031). It provides information about emerging opportunities across various segments including category, function, product, application, and region. Besides this, it analyzes various strategies adopted by leading metalworking fluids manufacturers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metalworking fluids market size reached a valuation of US$ 9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing US$ 12 Billion by 2031.

The market has grown due to improvements in manufacturing processes for the creation of complex end products, as well as an increase in exports of agricultural, automotive, and power equipment.

Metalworking fluids are oils and other liquids used to cool or lubricate metal work pieces when machined, milled, stamped, ground, etc. They have become essential substances used across several industries to improve productivity and reduce malfunctioning equipment.

Metalworking fluids industry is anticipated to gain from an expansion in the manufacturing of construction equipment and associated parts for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The growth of public-private partnerships is anticipated to increase demand for various construction parts produced using metalworking fluids (MWFs).

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4543

Emerging economies will be crucial for product growth because of the rising building activity in these countries and the rapid expansion of the industrial sector.

The most popular metalworking fluids are metal removal fluids, sometimes referred to as metal cutting fluids. Metal removal or cutting is the most prevalent in the metal fabrication sector. Any metal manufacturing involves cutting to produce certain geometric forms. For accuracy, this process needs efficient metalworking fluids.

Based on application, the transportation equipment segment accounted for around 50% share in the global metalworking fluids market and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are increasingly using metal-treating fluids in transportation equipment manufacturing. They play a key role in the production of automotive components and aerospace machinery, where the equipment requires regular lubrication with cooling.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, the demand for removal fluids is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

By application, transportation equipment segment accounted for more than half of the global metalworking fluids market.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market for metalworking fluids with more than 40% share.

dominates the global market for metalworking fluids with more than 40% share. The U.S. metalworking fluids market reached over US$ 2 billion in 2020.

in 2020. China's metalworking fluids market is anticipated to reach a valuation of about US$ 3 billion by 2031.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for reducing operational costs and extending the efficiency & longevity of machines is driving the growth in metalworking fluids market.

Growing consumption of lightweight components in high-performance applications will drive metalworking fluid sales in the coming years.

Increasing popularity of bio-based metalworking fluids is likely to foster market growth during the assessment period.

Restraints:

High cost and toxicity of metalworking fluids is a key factor restraining market growth.

Availability of various substitutes is also expected to reduce the demand for metalworking fluid during the assessment period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4543

Competitive Landscape:

The global metalworking fluids market is highly competitive in nature due to presence of numerous regional and domestic market players. In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, leading players are adopting strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations. For instance,

In October 2019 , A well-known manufacturer in Perrysburg, Ohio , named Mater Fluid Solution announced the acquisition of Wilhelm Dietz GmbH, a pipe and tube expansion, forming, wire drawing, and metalworking company based in Düsseldorf, Germany , in order to broaden its reach internationally and increase its capacity for production in mainland Europe .

A well-known manufacturer in , named Mater Fluid Solution announced the acquisition of Wilhelm Dietz GmbH, a pipe and tube expansion, forming, wire drawing, and metalworking company based in Düsseldorf, , in order to broaden its reach internationally and increase its capacity for production in mainland . In October 2020 , Biosynthetic® Technologies launched Biocea, their new product line of novel additives for the metalworking fluids.

Biosynthetic® Technologies launched Biocea, their new product line of novel additives for the metalworking fluids. In 2021, Idemitsu Lube Pakistan Co., a subsidiary, announced the start of its lubricant operations in Pakistan . The new division will help the business reach new markets.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

BP

Chevron Corporation

Houghton International

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total S.A.

Apar

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Castrol Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Lubrizol

Gazprom

Pertamina

Columbia Petro

Croda International Plc

China Petrochemical Corporation

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Quaker Chemical Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Metalworking Fluids Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global metalworking fluids market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of metalworking fluids through detailed segmentation as follows:

Category:

Semi-Synthetic

Synthetic

Mineral-Based

Bio-Based

Function:

Neat Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Straight Oils

Emulsified Oils

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Product:

Removal Fluids

Protection Fluids

Forming Fluids

Treating Fluids

Application:

Metal Fabrication

Heavy Machinery

Transportation Equipment

General Manufacturing

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=4543

Key Questions Covered in the Metalworking Fluids Market Report

What is the projected value of the metalworking fluids market in 2021?

At what rate will the global metalworking fluids market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the metalworking fluids market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global metalworking fluids market during 2021-2031?

Which are the factors driving the metalworking fluids market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the metalworking fluids market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Fracking Fluids and Chemicals Market: The global demand for fracking fluids and chemicals is projected to increase at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, owing to the rising oil and drilling activities across the world to meet energy requirements.

Dielectric Fluids Market: The global dielectric fluids market is projected to reach US$ 10.48 billion in 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Rising demand for electricity, favorable government support, and expansion of energy generation and distribution infrastructure are some of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the projected period.

Grinding Fluids Market: The global grinding fluids market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the next ten years due to rising demand from various industries including automobile and agriculture. Similarly, with the development of cutting-edge technology and procedures that call for faster and sharper machines, the market for machining fluids is expanding quickly.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Chemical & Material Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/chemical-materials

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR