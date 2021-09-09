Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing Application of Sodium Stearates in Glycerin Products to Drive Market, Says TMR

- Metallic stearates market is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 3.56 Bn by 2030. Increased product use across paints, personal care products, lubricants, cosmetics, construction materials, detergents is expected to boost market growth.

- The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and foods are some of the important products in which metallic stearates are used. Calcium stearates, aluminum stearates, zinc stearates, sodium stearates, and magnesium stearates are some of the key product types available in the market.

The analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that the global metallic stearates market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Players are concentrating on strengthening their supply chain and developing strong relations with suppliers from different geographical regions. The strategy is anticipated to help them in establishing a prominent position in the market.

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Findings

Increase in Product Use in Plastics, Rubber Industries Boosts Market Sales

In the plastics industry, metallic stearates are mainly used as lubricants, release agents, and acid scavengers. The adoption of this product has increased in melt processing and production optimization. Metallic stearates allow the processor to manufacture finished articles with lower friction and smoother surfaces.

Players Experience High Demand for Zinc Stearates from Plastics, Paint & Coatings Industries

Zinc stearates are in high demand owing to their increasing use in effective acid scavenger and processing. They improve sandpapers abrasiveness and help in different polyolefin applications. Zinc stearate is used as a heat stabilizer, mold-releasing agent, and slipping agent in the plastics industry. In addition, it finds application as a matting agent in the paints &coatings industry. All these product applications offer exceptional sales opportunities in the market.

Metallic Stearates Market: Growth Boosters

Magnesium stearates offer optimum adhesion, favorable lubrication, and are lightweight in nature. As a result, they are widely used as a lubricant in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. Magnesium stearate also finds application in the production of different personal care products such as eyeliner and mascara.

Increased construction activities across the globe are fueling the demand for concrete, thereby boosting the sales of metallic stearates

Growing application of sodium stearate as dispersant, emulsifier, stabilizer, gelling agent, viscosity modifier, and binder is driving the demand in the market. Moreover, the product is gaining traction as a key component of several products such as cosmetics, food additives, and soaps.

Metallic stearates are found in varied forms such as powder, granular, flakes, prills, pastilles, and pellets. Of these, the market players are experiencing high demand for products in powder form owing to the many advantages they offer.

Powdered metallic stearates offer good dispersibility in final application, good compatibility with powder blends, and high active surface area. Moreover, the product's hydrophobic properties help in preventing the activity of water absorption by powdered cosmetic products, thus preventing agglomerates formation. Owing to these advantages, the demand for powdered metallic stearates is increasing.

Asia Pacific is one of the key region for players in the metallic stearates market due to increased product demand from rubber and plastic manufacturing industries in the region

Metallic Stearates Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the metallic stearates market. Thus, the research document provides all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players in the market.

Some of the key players in the metallic stearates market are:

Baerlocher GmbH

Mallinckrodt plc

plc Dover Chemical Corporation

HIMSTAB LLC

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

Faci SpA

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Sun Ace Corporation

James M. Brown Ltd.

PMC Group, Inc.

Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Synergy Poly Additives Pvt. Ltd.

Nimbasia Stabilizers

BELIKE Chemical

IRRH Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The global metallic stearates market is classified into:

Type

Aluminum Stearates

Calcium Stearates

Magnesium Stearates

Zinc Stearates

Sodium Stearates

Others (including Potassium, Cobalt, and Barium)

Form

Granular

Powder

Prills

Flakes

Pellets

Pastilles

Application

Plastics & Rubbers

Food

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Varnishes

Building Materials

Cosmetics

Lubricants & Detergents

Others (including Water Repellents)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

