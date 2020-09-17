Metallic Glass Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030: PMR

Key Takeaways from Metallic Glass Market Study

The metal-metal type of metallic is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, and is projected to witness high growth owing to its beneficial mechanical and electrical properties.

Substantial growth of the electrical & electronics industry is a major factor driving the growth of the metallic glass market.

North America accounts for a nearly one-third share in the global metallic glass market, owing to the high adoption of metallic glass and presence of major suppliers in the region. The market in East Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate amongst all regions, owing to growth of the electrical & electronics industry and high adoption of metallic glass in the region.

With increasing need for energy conservation, the global metallic glass market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Adoption of metallic glass is very low in the MEA region. However, increasing cognizance for the use of metallic glass in the region is expected to increase its demand.

"Major licensors of metallic glass are located in the U.S. and China. Manufacturers are entering the market through collaborations with licensors. As the product is in its development phase, manufacturers are focusing on research & development activities to develop new products and increase the application of metallic glass," says a PMR analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global metallic glass market is fairly consolidated at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for more than one-fourth of the market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Hitachi (Metglas), Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals, Materion Corporation, Usha Amorphous Metal, Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Qingdao Yunlu Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Heraeus Group, Epson Atmix Corp, RS Alloys, Eutectix, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on acquisition and expansion activities considering the high growth potential of the metallic glass market.

Metallic Glass Market: Conclusion

Demand for metallic glass is projected to grow with regards to increasing demand for AMTDs and other electrical & electronic products. The market is occupied by less number of manufacturers. Regions such as North America, Europe, and East Asia hold major shares of the global market. Further, increasing demand from military, aerospace, and sport & leisure industries is expected to push the demand for metallic glass in the future.

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the metallic glass market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides in-depth analysis of the metallic glass market through different segments, namely, material, application, and region. The metallic glass market report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

