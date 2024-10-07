Metal Organic Frameworks Market worth $1.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

196 – Tables

51 – Figures

215 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67821376

The growth of metal organic frameworks is driven by several factors. Rising demand for efficient gas storage solutions and increasing shift towards clean energy is driving the adoption of metal organic frameworks in several industries. Metal organic frameworks finds its uses in gas adsorption, gas separation, sensing & detection, catalysis, and water harvesting applications due to its unique properties such as high porosity, larger surface area, structural diversity, and tunable pore size. Emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning for identifying and selecting perfect metal organic frameworks for various applications is likely to boost the demand for metal organic frameworks market.

Zinc-based type segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in metal organic frameworks market during the forecasted period.

The metal organic frameworks market is segmented based on the types, zinc-based, copper-based, iron-based, aluminium-based, chromium-based and others. The demand for zinc-based metal organic frameworks is rising due to its versatility, less toxic nature and biodegradability that makes them ideal for drug delivery in biomedical applications. Apart from biomedical applications, it is used in wide range of applications including gas and liquid adsorption/separation, gas storage, and sensing & detection due to its reduced energy consumption and environment friendly nature.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67821376

Microwave-assisted synthesis method is expected to have third largest share during forecasting period in terms of value.

In 2023, microwave-assisted synthesis method accounted for third largest share of the overall metal organic frameworks market in terms of value. Microwave-assisted synthesis method enables the rapid synthesis of metal organic frameworks by the direct interaction of electromagnetic waves and reactants. This enhances the energy efficiency and leads to substantial reductions in energy consumption. It is considered as one of the best synthesis technique due to shorter reaction time and desired control over the morphology. It is gaining immense attention in the field of modern chemistry.

Catalysis application is expected to have third largest share during forecasting period, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

The catalysis application segment accounted for the third largest share of overall metal organic frameworks market both in terms of value and volume. The demand for metal organic frameworks is increasing for catalytic applications due to its higher specific surface area, high porosity, tunable pore size volume. Due to their uniform active sites, thermal stability, and insolubility in common solvents, the metal organic frameworks are considered as a versatile platform for designing new heterogenous catalysts. It also plays a unique catalytic role in the preparation of hydrogen and methane gas.

North America region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=67821376

The metal organic frameworks market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to attain highest growth rate during the forecast period for overall metal organic frameworks market, both in terms of value and volume. The North America metal organic frameworks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative applications, technological advancements, supportive government policies, environmental awareness, and sustainability. Stringent regulations by the US government for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is pushing hard to abate industries to adopt metal organic frameworks. The region's growing concerns about carbon emissions and the need for cleaner energy solutions is driving demand for metal organic frameworks.

Key players

Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), ACMOFS (China), GS Alliance Co., Ltd. (Japan), Physical Sciences Inc. (US), Majd Onsor Fartak (Iran), SyncMOF Inc. (Japan), Immaterial Ltd. (UK), Atomis Inc. (Japan), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Decarbontek, Inc. (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada), Nanochemazone (India)and among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CCUS Absorption Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Adsorbents Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metal-organic-frameworks-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metal-organic-frameworks.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg