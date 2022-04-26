Metal Nanoparticles Market worth $4.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Metal Nanoparticles Market by Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper, Nickel), Process (Chemical, Physical), End-use (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Electrical & electronics, Catalyst, Personal care & cosmetics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2026.

Metal nanoparticles are nano-sized parts of metals, which have at least one or more dimensions (width, thickness, or length) in the nanometer size range of 1–100 nm. These particles possess unique chemical and physical properties and a large surface-area-to-volume ratio. Their optical properties, toughness, and reactivity are dependent on their size, structure, and shape. Owing to these properties, metal nanoparticles are considered potential materials for various commercial applications, which include energy-based research, imaging, catalysis, medical applications, and environmental applications.

In terms of value, the silver nanoparticles segment is projected to account for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market, by metal, during the forecast period.

Silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs) are clusters of silver atoms with diameters ranging from 1 to 100 nm. Their good antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic micro-organisms contributes toward its growing popularity in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Silver nanoparticles are widely known for their antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral effects. They have unique electrical, thermal, and optical properties and are incorporated into products ranging from photovoltaics to chemical sensors. These particles are also utilized in conductive inks, fillers, and pastes, owing to their stability, high electrical conductivity, and low sintering temperatures.

Chemical synthesis process is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Chemical methods are the most widely employed for the synthesis of nanoparticles to obtain the required shapes and sizes under suitable conditions. The various chemical methods used in the preparation of metal nanoparticles include the chemical reduction of metal salts, thermal decomposition of metal salts, microemulsions, electrochemical synthesis, sol-gel process, and chemical vapor deposition. For the synthesis of colloid suspension of metals, chemical reduction of metal salts is the most widely used method due to its low preparation cost and high yield of nanoparticles with aggregation.

Pharmaceutical & healthcare is projected to be the largest end-use industry.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries has gained impetus over the past few years due to the rising demand for medicines in various therapeutic applications. Nanotechnology is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for research and drug development activities. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure is one of the key factors driving the growth of this end-use segment.

The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for metal nanoparticles market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for metal nanoparticles in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.

Major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel LLC (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technology (US), Nanocomposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Nanocs (US) among many others.

