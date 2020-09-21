Metagenomics Market to Gain Good Growth on the Back of COVID-19 Drugs and Vaccines Development: TMR

- Metagenomics has been put in a lead role for accelerating the process of manufacturing drugs and vaccines for the novel coronavirus, thus bringing exponential growth for the metagenomics market across the forecast period of 2020-2030

- The global metagenomics market is expected to record a high CAGR during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenomics is the study of microbes in their natural living environment and involves complex microbial communities in which they usually exist. Swift advancements in genomic technologies have widened the growth prospects of the metagenomics market greatly and are also expected to garner growth between 2020 and 2030 on the same grounds.

Considering the aforementioned factors, the global metagenomics market is expected to record a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global metagenomics market was valued at US$ 1.3 bn in 2019.

Metagenomics analysis platforms are riding on the waves of immense popularity among the researchers for conducting metagenomics sequencing to find the closest genome to SARS-CoV-2. In addition, metagenomics also plays a vital role in curing neuroinfectious diseases. This aspect may bring tremendous growth opportunities.

Metagenomics Market: Analysts Opinion

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlight the growing influence of integrated bioinformatics tools in inviting expansive growth for the metagenomics market. Advanced metagenomics analysis platforms are transforming the concept of automated placement of COVID-19 with the closest known viruses into reality according to the TMR analysts.

Microbial ecologists are using shotgun metagenomics greatly to assess microbial diversity in soil, posing a good growth opportunity for the metagenomics market according to analysts. However, limited sequence assembly from intensely complex samples proves to be an obstacle for the microbial ecologists. The analysts advise the players to increase awareness about flow cytometry-enabled mini- metagenomics to assist microbial ecologists to capture expanded microbial diversity from forest soil.

Metagenomics Market: Prominent Findings

Drug discovery revenue is prognosticated to reach from ~22 percent in 2019 to ~26 percent by the end of 2030 in the metagenomics market

The instruments segment is extrapolated to record a notable share of the metagenomics market

In terms of technology, the 16S sequencing segment acquired a significant share in 2019

The clinical diagnostics segment held a major share of the global metagenomics market in regards to application in 2019

North America emerged as a champion in terms of regional growth contribution in 2019

emerged as a champion in terms of regional growth contribution in 2019 Europe is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Metagenomics Market: Growth Propellers

State-of-the-art tools such as the Integrated Microbial Genome are expected to accelerate the workflow of metagenomics. This aspect may serve as a prominent growth generator for the metagenomics market.

Magnifying research and development activities are bringing immense growth prospects for the metagenomics market

Advancements in terms of sequencer instruments development and the presence of data analysis software are serving as growth multipliers for the metagenomics market

Soaring demand for safe food production and preservation is giving a Midas touch to the growth of the metagenomics market

Metagenomics Market: COVID-19 Impact

Metagenomics has been playing a crucial role in the development of an efficient COVID-19 vaccine or drug. Clinical metagenomics is changing the diagnostic landscape. The ability to monitor the virus in real-time and assistance in matching the COVID-19 genome may bring promising insights for developing a good COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the metagenomics analysis platforms may observe great demand during the pandemic.

Metagenomics Market: Key Players

Some well-entrenched players in the metagenomics market are TAKARA BIO INC., Promega Corporation, Danaher QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology Inc., ELITechGroup, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Metagenomics Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Software & Services

By Technology

16S Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Shotgun Sequencing

Others

By Application

Ecology & Environment

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

