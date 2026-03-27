MetaComp unveils Web2.5 VisionX Engine and AgentX, Advancing the StableX Network as the Compliance Layer for Agentic Payment and Wealth (1)

With Web2.5 VisionX Engine and AgentX, StableX Network becomes the compliance and execution layer that institutional AI runs on for financial services

Web2.5 VisionX Engine: A three-layer AML/CFT compliance intelligence architecture covering identity, behaviour, and network risks across fiat and digital asset ecosystems. Among the first compliance engines from a Singapore-based firm to operationalise more than four blockchain analytics vendors in parallel with a proprietary algorithm validated across tens of billions of dollars in real-world transaction volume, it reduces false clean rates for high-risk transactions from up to 25 per cent to near-zero. Available from March 2026.

A three-layer AML/CFT compliance intelligence architecture covering identity, behaviour, and network risks across fiat and digital asset ecosystems. Among the first compliance engines from a Singapore-based firm to operationalise more than four blockchain analytics vendors in parallel with a proprietary algorithm validated across tens of billions of dollars in real-world transaction volume, it reduces false clean rates for high-risk transactions from up to 25 per cent to near-zero. Available from March 2026. AgentX : MetaComp's AI architecture packages regulated financial capabilities as downloadable financial Skills for any compatible AI platforms. The first Skill — VisionX as the agentic KYT tool — is available today at www.metacomp.ai.

: MetaComp's AI architecture packages regulated financial capabilities as downloadable financial Skills for any compatible AI platforms. The first Skill — VisionX as the agentic KYT tool — is available today at www.metacomp.ai. Know Your Agent (KYA): A governance standard in development, aligned with IMDA's Singapore Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, and organised around four pillars – Assess & Bound Risks, Human Accountability, Technical Controls and Adaptive Controls. The goal of KYA is to define agent-to-agent communications, onboarding standards and supervisory oversight for agent-related financial transactions. MetaComp announces development of KYA today and invites industry partners to co-create the framework.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd. (MetaComp), Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth[1] management through a group-level platform, today announced three advances:

MetaComp today deepened its compliance foundation for the age of agentic finance, unveiled the Web2.5 VisionX Engine, a compliance intelligence layer closing compliance blind spots across fiat and digital asset networks, introduced AgentX, with the first downloadable financial services Skill (available on Claude) for agentic KYT (www.metacomp.ai), and announced development of Know Your Agent (KYA), its governance standard for AI-initiated financial action. These advances are part of a progressive rollout through 2026 and 2027, backed by US$35 million raised across two pre-A funding rounds.

The unveiling of the Web2.5 VisionX Engine, a major upgrade to the StableX Network's AML/CFT compliance intelligence layer, covering identity, behaviour and network risk across fiat and digital-asset ecosystems; The introduction of AgentX, the AI deployment layer with the first roll-out Skill of Agentic KYT (AML/CFT), making MetaComp's regulated financial capabilities accessible as downloadable Skills for any compatible AI platform; and The announcement of KYA, a governance standard MetaComp is developing in alignment with Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) "Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI", tailored for payments and wealth[1] services, to govern agent-related financial action on MetaComp's StableX Network.

The launch event took place earlier today at the office of Alpha Ladder Group, MetaComp's parent company, attended by senior executives and compliance leaders from across the financial services and fintech industry, alongside representatives from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore Police Force (SPF), the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), and technology/database partners including LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The Gap No Single Tool Was Built to Close

Cross-border finance today is inherently hybrid. Traditional finance provides strong identity through names, KYC records, KYT, counterparty data, correspondent banking relationships — but transaction flows are often opaque. Blockchain offers the inverse: deep transparency into transaction activity, with participants who may remain pseudonymous. The result is fragmented visibility across the end-to-end transaction lifecycle that no single compliance tool was built to address.

The regulatory environment reflects this urgency. In 2023, 54 per cent of jurisdictions had taken no steps toward Travel Rule compliance, according to a FATF survey. By 2024, that figure had reversed — 70 per cent had passed Travel Rule legislation, rising to 73 per cent of jurisdictions in 2025. Yet even as regulatory coverage expands, enforcement remains uneven across corridors, and the tools institutions rely on were not built to handle the hybrid transaction flows that now dominate cross-border capital movement.

MetaComp's KYT report that was released in July 2025 underscores the stakes. An analysis of over 7,000 transactions found that relying on a single blockchain analytics tool results in a false clean rate of up to 24.55 per cent under MetaComp's testing methodology — meaning institutions using a single compliance provider may inadvertently fail to identify certain high-risk transactions or exposure indicators, including links to sanctioned entities, stolen assets, and darknet activity.

As a result, MetaComp recommended that institutions adopt at least three KYT compliance providers simultaneously for each transaction. This finding, combined with a proprietary aggregation algorithm validated across tens of billions of dollars in real-world transaction volume, led to the development of the Web2.5 VisionX Engine.

Web2.5 VisionX Engine: A Three-Layer Architecture Strengthening Compliance across Hybrid Finance

Web2.5 VisionX EngineTM, a patent-pending proprietary tool developed by MetaComp, addresses this through a three-layer architecture: The first layer is identity — integrating Web2 KYC records and Web3 wallet data into unified, dynamic risk profiles. The second is behaviour — analysing transaction patterns over time to surface anomalies and reconstruct risk context that point-in-time screening misses. The third is network — mapping indirect counterparty relationships to identify hidden exposure beyond the immediate transaction. Across all three layers, parallel screening across more than four independent blockchain analytics vendors, aggregated through MetaComp's in-house algorithm, reduces the false clean rate to ≤0.24 per cent.

MetaComp is the only Singapore-based firm to operationalise multiple (>4) blockchain analytics vendors in parallel, with in-house proprietary algorithm to standardise and aggregate the results, bridging traditional finance (Web2) and digital-asset ecosystems (Web3) through a unified Web2.5 risk engine.

AgentX: AI-Native Financial Execution for Institutions

The StableX Network operates through two core engines. The Web2.5 VisionX Engine provides compliance intelligence across fiat and digital asset rails. The StableX Engine handles FX routing and liquidity for compliant conversion and settlement. Together they power PayX for cross-border payment execution and WealthX for treasury and wealth[1] management — the full suite of services that StableX Network delivers to institutional clients today.

AgentX extends that infrastructure into the AI agent era. As payment service providers and financial institutions deploy AI agents to initiate payments, manage treasury, and conduct compliance workflows autonomously, new risks arise. These include expanded attack surfaces, unpredictable behaviours from autonomous agent interactions, data protection concerns, oversight decay, and legal and compliance liabilities that existing frameworks were not designed to address. For agentic finance to function at institutional scale, responsible deployment is a must.

MetaComp's response is the KYA framework and Agentic KYT. While traditional Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verifies humans and KYT monitors transactions, KYA governs agents and agentic KYT with Skills that enable AI-native AML/CFT capability. Aligned with IMDA's Singapore Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, KYA is tailored specifically for payments and wealth services.

At its core, the KYA framework is being developed to define agent-to-agent communication and onboarding standards for financial services, account for multi-agent patterns, and provide supervisory oversight of agent-powered payment and wealth services. MetaComp announces development of the KYA framework today and invites industry partners to co-create.

Through AgentX, MetaComp's regulated financial capabilities — including the Web2.5 VisionX Engine for AML/CFT — are packaged as downloadable financial Skills (initially for Claude, with other models to follow) for any compatible AI platform. When the agent acts, the action is governed, auditable, and compliant from the ground up. The first Skill is available today at www.metacomp.ai.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President, MetaComp, said: "The StableX Network has always been a compliance-first network for Web2.5 payments and wealth[1] —transactions are processed through VisionX before settlement. The Web2.5 VisionX Engine and our first AI-native VisionX Skill built on this engine deepen that foundation. An equally significant step for us today is KYA. As AI agents begin to execute financial actions autonomously, institutions need to know not just whether the transaction is clean but whether the agent initiating it is authorised to act within the compliance rules and regulatory bounds. We are building that governance framework for payments and wealth[1] as we remain committed to deploying technology responsibly."

Ms Summer Yu, Group Chief Compliance Officer, Alpha Ladder Group, said: "Systemic risk in hybrid finance has always lived at the handoff between traditional banking and the blockchain, and for years, that gap went unmonitored because no single tool was built to see both sides simultaneously. The Web2.5 VisionX Engine closes it through three layers: identity, behaviour and network. Parallel screening across more than four independent blockchain analytics vendors, aggregated through our in-house algorithm, operates across all three layers — reducing false clean rates from up to 25 per cent to near-zero. For institutions moving capital across borders, this is the difference between compliance as a bottleneck and compliance as intelligence."

The unveiling marks the first major product deployment following MetaComp's cumulative US$35 million raised across two Pre-A funding rounds completed within three months, which includes investors such as Alibaba, Spark Ventures, Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund, and Beingboom Capital.

The capital is being deployed to deepen product capabilities across the StableX Network and expand MetaComp's regulated payment corridors across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

[1]All products and/or services in relation to securities and capital market products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth1 management on an institutional, group-level platform. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services, MetaComp serves more than 1,000 institutional and accredited clients across major financial hubs globally.

In 2025, the group-level platform processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume across 13+ stablecoins, operating at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion. Through the StableX Network, institutions move, convert and manage capital across fiat and stablecoin rails within a compliant, unified Web2.5 financial architecture. Treasury and investment services are provided through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., MetaComp's MAS-licensed affiliate holding Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences, with wealth AUM surpassing US$500 million across its solutions.

MetaComp has raised US$35 million in its Pre-A funding rounds to date and achieved full-year net profitability in 2025, reflecting strong institutional demand for regulated Web2.5 financial solutions.

Learn more at www.mce.sg, or follow MetaComp on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/metacompsg) and X @MetaCompHQ.

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