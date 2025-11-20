A strategic partnership with NEOSTELLAGAMES, a mobile game studio with strong global live-service capabilities

Co-developing a casual roguelike RPG for the global Web3 market with an H5 title

Enhancing BORA token utility through payment, rewards, and onboarding collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today that it has signed a partnership with NEOSTELLAGAMES (CEO Kim Tae-Kyun) to co-develop and globally launch a Web3 game built on HTML5 (H5).

METABORA GAMES Forms Strategic Partnership with NEOSTELLAGAMES To Co-Develop and Launch Web3 Games

NEOSTELLAGAMES is a mobile game studio founded by developers who have led a wide range of projects at major global companies including Line Play, Disney Interactive, and NCSOFT. The studio has extensive experience in commercial game development and global live service operations, and has built strong expertise in the casual and idle RPG genres. With additional experience in Web3 game development, the company has also secured capabilities for next generation hybrid game production.

Through this partnership, the two companies will collaborate on the launch of a next generation Web3 title that combines H5 accessibility with a Web3-driven, targeting for the global H5 game market. NEOSTELLAGAMES will lead development and live service operations for a casual roguelike RPG Web3 game, while METABORA GAMES will support tokenomics design optimized for synergy with the BORA ecosystem, along with global Web3 marketing and user engagement systems.

The new title jointly developed by the two companies will support in-app payments that allow players to purchase in game items using the BORA token. The game is also planned to introduce a gas abstraction feature, enabling players to pay gas fees with BORA even without holding KAIA tokens.

METABORA GAMES has been actively pursuing external collaborations to secure H5 based Web3 game titles. Through this onboarding partnership with NEOSTELLAGAMES, the company plans to expand its global lineup of H5 based Web3 games, strengthen the utility of the BORA token, and accelerate the growth of its ecosystem.

A representative from METABORA stated that the company will continue to expand its portfolio of H5 based titles across various genres, increase real use cases for the BORA token, and further enhance user engagement.

About METABORA

METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.

The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries—ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology—driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827222/METABORA_GAMES_Forms_Strategic_Partnership_NEOSTELLAGAMES_To_Co_Develop_Launch_Web3.jpg