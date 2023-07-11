Metabolomics Market Worth $5.33 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 12.84% | Get Insights on Industry Growth, Development Factors & Forecast 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the metabolomics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.84% during 2022-2028.

Metabolomics is a rapidly growing field of research that revolutionizes understanding of food safety and quality control. Analyzing metabolites in food makes it possible to detect potential contaminants, determine the nutritional quality of food, and identify and quantify the flavor and aroma compounds in food. This knowledge is essential for food safety and quality control professionals and consumers and will continue to be a valuable tool. Increased funding for metabolomics research is essential to realize its full potential. This research can revolutionize our understanding of the human body and its biochemical processes. It could lead to new disease treatments and improved diagnosis and prevention methods. Therefore, the necessary investments must be made in metabolomics research to realize this field's potential.

Metabolomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 5.33 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.58 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.84 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Technologies, Application, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Application of Metabolomics in Precision Medicine · Growing Rate of Target Diseases · Increasing Demand for Metabolomics in Drug Development

North America to Contribute Larger Share in the Metabolomics Market

In 2022, North America accounted for the global metabolomics market's highest revenue share, 40.37%. The surge in the adoption of personalized medicine due to the rise in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, and the high mortality rate associated with genetic diseases are expected to drive market growth. The increase in R&D expenditure on initiatives for applications of metabolomics in personalized medicine and the rise in the number of instruments and reagents for proteomic research will also drive growth across North America.

The leading causes of death and disability contribute to $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the US. Every six in 10 adults in the country have a chronic disease, and four in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases. The leading causes of mortality in the country include heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases has encouraged the country to shift its focus to adopting personalized medicine. The high R&D investments in metabolomics for biomarker discoveries and the development of personalized medicine in oncology due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the US market. Companies such as Bruker, Life Technologies, Waters, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, provide various products, including diagnostic instruments, software, reagents, and kits for metabolomics research. Several US independent research groups and universities are also involved in metabolomics research.

The global metabolomics market is highly competitive and consists of several key players. Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and PerkinElmer are major players that offer metabolomics products. The key global players focus on developing innovative technologies or methods and expanding their product portfolio through acquisitions to remain competitive. Most players continuously invest extensively in R&D and product development initiatives to expand their product portfolio and ensure a sustainable presence in the highly competitive environment. However, Vendors focus on developing and commercializing metabolomics instruments, reagents, consumables, and software to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the market. New product approvals coupled with R&D activities help vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their position in the global market. Vendors actively develop innovative metabolomics technologies to tap the tremendous growth potential in the market.

Key Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Advion

BGI

biocrates life sciences

Bruker

LECO

Merck KGaA

SCION Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters

Metabolomics Service Providers

Creative Proteomics

Human Metabolome Technologies

Metabolon

Metaware Biotechnology

MS-OMICS

VProteomics

Market Segmentation

Technologies

Detection Methods

Separation Methods

Bioinformatics Tools & Services

Application

Medical & Clinical Research

Plant & Food Science

Biotechnology

End-user

Standalone Metabolomic Service Providers

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research & Clinical Laboratories

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the metabolomics market?

What is the growth rate of the metabolomics market?

What are the rising trends in the metabolomics market?

Which region holds the most significant global metabolomics market share?

Who are the key players in the global metabolomics market?

