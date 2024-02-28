Messagepoint Recognized as an Overall Technology Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Communication Management for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messagepoint has been named a 2024 SPARK Matrix™ Customer Communication Management (CCM) Technology Leader by global research and consulting firm, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The CCM market research from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CCM solutions, including vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. This is the fourth consecutive year Messagepoint has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology and customer experience management.

Messagepoint is recognized as a pioneer of AI for CCM. It was the first company in its space to introduce AI-powered Assisted Authoring, content rationalization and migration with its Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), the company's proprietary AI and machine learning engine. Building on the capabilities of MARCIE, the latest release of the Messagepoint solution leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-4 to enhance its Assisted Authoring capabilities.

According to Saurabh Raj, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Messagepoint's innovative use of AI-powered content intelligence through MARCIE sets a new standard in the CCM space, enabling organizations to streamline content management, migration and optimization processes with unprecedented efficiency. By offering modular content management, personalized content distribution and intelligent Assisted Authoring capabilities, Messagepoint empowers businesses to deliver highly personalized, compliant and engaging customer communications across diverse channels. Having a robust technology roadmap emphasizing continued AI advancements and business user empowerment, Messagepoint is well positioned to compete alongside other leading industry players in revolutionizing customer communication practices worldwide."

The report cited that Messagepoint's technology roadmap emphasizes a continued focus on business user empowerment across channels. This includes expanding connections for traditional CCM and delivery systems, developing headless APIs for diverse digital use cases and continued investment in MARCIE. Solutions powered by MARCIE as add-ons include Messagepoint Connected for interactive communications; Rationalizer, a content migration and analysis solution; and Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange, a focused solution for managing healthcare documents.

"To be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix CCM 2024 report supports our mission to continually introduce game-changing advancements to the CCM space," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "We continue to break new ground in developing technology that helps organizations solve their toughest customer communication and content management challenges. This focus has resulted in a culture of always keeping our eye on what matters most to our customers."

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

