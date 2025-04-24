Messagepoint Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2025 by QKS Group

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Messagepoint has been named a 2025 SPARK Matrix™ Technology Leader in Customer Communication Management (CCM) by global research and consulting firm QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The SPARK Matrix offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive CCM landscape, helping organizations identify top-performing vendors driving innovation and measurable results. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year Messagepoint has earned top marks for both technology excellence and customer impact.

Messagepoint's platform, powered by its Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), the company's proprietary AI and ML engine, helps organizations in highly regulated industries maximize the speed and efficiency of creating and delivering customer communications and experiences across channels. The report cited that Messagepoint leads in its ability to provide more intelligent approaches to migrating, authoring, optimizing and managing content. It gives non-technical business users AI-powered control over customer communications across print and digital channels, making it an optimal choice for enterprises looking to modernize customer engagement.

According to Saurabh Raj, an analyst at QKS Group, "Messagepoint is built on a modern cloud-native architecture, allowing enterprises to scale communications efficiently without infrastructure constraints. Unlike legacy CCM solutions that rely on containerized deployments, this platform is designed with microservices, enabling dynamic scalability and optimized resource utilization. The ability to handle large-scale omnichannel communications without the complexities of legacy architecture positions it as a forward-thinking solution for enterprises undergoing digital transformation."

The report spotlighted several key differentiators and strengths of Messagepoint's technology, including its proprietary AI engine, MARCIE, headless APIs for delivering content to support dynamic digital use cases, its interactive communications capabilities in Messagepoint Connected , its content migration and analysis solution, Rationalizer , and the Healthcare Touchpoint Exchange , a purpose-built solution for managing healthcare insurance materials.

"Being recognized as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Customer Communication Management, 2025 for the fifth year is a strong validation of our commitment to innovation," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "We're proud to be at the forefront of developing technology that simplifies how organizations manage, personalize and deliver information at scale. Our focus continues to be on creating meaningful advancements that empower our customers to work smarter, connect more effectively and achieve better outcomes."

