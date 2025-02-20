Mesirow extends European footprint with the appointment of Omar Ghalloudi as Senior Managing Director, Head of European Trading, reinforcing the firm's commitment to global growth and client service.





Omar brings more than 20 years of experience in credit trading across investment-grade, high-yield, and distressed debt markets and has held leadership roles at Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Citi.

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Ghalloudi as Senior Managing Director, Head of European Trading, Institutional Sales and Trading. This strategic hire marks a significant step in Mesirow's expansion into European markets, reinforcing the firm's commitment to global growth and client service.

Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading Strengthens European Presence with Key Senior Hire | L to R: Omar Ghalloudi, Senior Managing Director, Head of European Trading, Institutional Sales and Trading, and Jason Handrinos, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales and Growth, Institutional Sales and Trading

Omar's appointment aligns with Mesirow's broader strategic vision for expanding its Institutional Sales and Trading team. Under the leadership of Jason Handrinos, this initiative will extend Mesirow's reach across Europe and Asia, further strengthening its global presence. As part of this expansion, Mesirow is actively looking to hire top talent and build a best-in-class team to enhance its capabilities and serve its growing client base. With a substantial annual secondary trading volume, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading is recognized as one of the nation's most active desks and is an integral line of business within Mesirow Capital Markets.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in credit trading, Omar has deep expertise across investment-grade, high-yield, and distressed debt markets. Prior to joining Mesirow, he held senior positions at Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Citi, successfully managing trading desks, launching new business initiatives, and overseeing credit portfolios across Europe and emerging markets.

"Omar's expertise and market insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Jason Handrinos, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales and Growth, Institutional Sales and Trading. "His leadership will be invaluable in strengthening our European presence, deepening client relationships, and driving new opportunities in the region."

As a recognized leader in sovereign and corporate credit, REITs, corporate hybrids, and covered bonds, Omar has navigated complex financial landscapes, including trading European and U.S. financials during the financial crisis and integrating trading books following the Bank of America-Merrill Lynch merger. Notably, he played a pivotal role in Greek government bond trading during the European Sovereign crisis, facilitating Greece's return to the capital markets. Most recently, he led a team focused on distressed and illiquid assets across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

"I am thrilled to be joining Mesirow at such a pivotal time," said Omar Ghalloudi. "The firm's commitment to expanding its global trading capabilities aligns perfectly with my experience and vision for the future. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive growth and deliver innovative solutions for our clients."

Omar holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from the University of Twente in the Netherlands and is fluent in English, French, Italian, and Dutch. His extensive experience and global perspective will be instrumental in expanding Mesirow's European presence and strengthening the firm's trading capabilities.

With this strategic move, Mesirow reaffirms its dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions, market expertise, and enhanced trading capabilities to institutional clients.

For more information, please visit mesirow.com/capital markets.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Investment banking services provided by personnel outside the U.S. are generally only available to non-U.S. persons in accordance with applicable securities laws. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2025, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623559/Mesirow_Financial_Holdings.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331657/5175603/Mesirow_Logo.jpg