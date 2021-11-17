MESI, Ltd. wins the Gold German Design Award for the trailblazing concept of its all-round diagnostic tool for primary care

"The Gold German Design Award for the MESI mTABLET proves that an innovative concept, practical use and cutting-edge design can go hand in hand in primary care. It is a special honour because this year marks the first decade of this eminent competition as well as of MESI Ltd. itself. We are dedicated to supporting the healthcare system with time-saving diagnostic solutions, and forward-thinking design is an essential piece of the puzzle," stated Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purposes. It is focused on simplifying diagnostics to help clinicians discover diseases in early stages. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve. The data collected with the MESI mTABLET multi-diagnostic tool will eventually serve the creation of predictive medical assessment (PMA) by means of artificial intelligence. This will help detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on past data, and recommend actions.

