MESI, Ltd. selected to join the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe as a top actor in the healthcare industry

MESI, Ltd. see their focus over the next five years on all-round diagnostic solutions and smart data. The data collected on their MESI mTABLET multi-diagnostic tool will eventually serve the creation of predictive medical assessment (PMA) by means of artificial intelligence. Based on digital data from patient history and diagnostic apps, PMA will help detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on past data, and recommend actions. All this will help medical professionals make diagnoses and decisions in less time.

"We are proud that our innovations and vision have resulted in our participation in the Google Accelerator programme. It shows that we are on the right path to serve the healthcare system with valuable diagnostic solutions," stated Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purpose. It is focussed on simplifying diagnostics, helping clinicians discover diseases in early stages. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve. In this, ABI and TBI are considered crucial for timely detection of fatal cardiovascular conditions while the spirometer and ECG can help monitor the effects of long COVID at primary care level.

