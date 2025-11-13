Meshy Hits $15M ARR with 30% Month-over-Month Growth, Unveils Meshy 6 Preview for Next-Gen 3D Creation

The Silicon Valley leader is reshaping 3D content creation with breakthrough generative AI technology.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meshy, a Silicon Valley 3D generative AI leader, has taken the top spot in the global 3D GenAI market following the October launch of Meshy 6 Preview. Praised for its innovation, the tool has quickly become the industry's favorite. In under two years, Meshy has surpassed $15 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), maintained 30% Month-over-Month(MoM) growth, and secured the largest global market share—driving the future of 3D content creation.

96169a6e494170eda913f29cae36a6cf

With the rapid advancement of generative AI, 3D content creation is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. However, traditional 3D modeling processes are often complex, time-consuming, and prohibitively expensive—long constraining creative expression. Since its inception in 2023, Meshy.ai has been driven by the mission to "Unleash 3D Creativity." The company is committed to leveraging AI to dramatically lower the barriers to 3D creation, fundamentally changing the time-consuming nature of traditional workflows, with the goal of becoming the "Canva for 3D."

"Meshy is driving a transformation in 3D content creation," said Dr. Yuanming (Ethan) Hu, Founder and CEO of Meshy. "By integrating generative AI with 3D modeling, we've redefined what's possible in terms of speed and cost, and more importantly, digital creativity. In this era of explosive creative growth, we firmly believe that 3D creation should belong to everyone, not just professionals. Just as Canva empowered everyone to become a designer, Meshy will lead the democratization of 3D, letting creativity flourish and making creation accessible to all. This is Meshy's steadfast commitment to 3D Creation Equity."

New Product Launch

The newly released Meshy 6 Preview introduces significant "sculpture-level" advancements in mesh quality. Key enhancements include richer surface details, more accurate geometric structures, and more lifelike expressions for characters and organic models, alongside sharper edges and clearer overall forms for hard-surface models. Since its release in October, the new version has been highly praised by game developers and 3D printing enthusiasts. It garnered over 1,000 positive reviews within the first month and achieved impressive ratings on major platforms—a 4.7/5 score from 400+ reviews on the leading business software review platform G2, and a 4.7/5 from 600+ reviews on Trustpilot.

Rapid Growth and Market Performance

In under two years since launch, Meshy has achieved an ARR of $15 million. The company maintained a remarkable 30% monthly revenue growth rate in 2025, placing it among the top 2% of fastest-growing AI companies in Silicon Valley. Demonstrating a robust business model, Meshy operates with a high gross margin of 85%. Meshy now serves a global community of 6 million users, including game developers, 3D printing enthusiasts, and diverse 3D creators.

Industry Recognition and Market Leadership

Meshy's market leadership has earned recognition from authoritative institutions. It was named the most popular 3D AI tool and the only 3D generation solution mentioned in A16Z Games' 2024 Annual Report. According to SimilarWeb data, Meshy ranks first globally in website traffic among 3D GenAI sites, with over 3 million monthly visits. Meshy leads Western markets with a penetration rate exceeding 50%.

Meshy is reshaping the 3D creation ecosystem through its technological innovation and user-centric product philosophy. The launch of Meshy 6 Preview further empowers creators to unlock their 3D creative potential. Looking ahead, Meshy will continue refining its generation quality, workflow efficiency, and controllability——driven by its unwaving mission to democratize 3D creation and make creativity accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821144/96169a6e494170eda913f29cae36a6cf.jpg