Mesh Nozzle Plates Market to Reach $57.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the mesh nozzle plates market is driven by advancements in 3D printing, technology, the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, the ability to create complex designs with mesh nozzle plates, better product performance and durability, cost-effective production methods, and the increasing demand for prototypes and small-scale production

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mesh Nozzle Plates Market by Material Type (Metal and Alloys, Engineered Plastic, Ceramic or Piezoceramics), Application (Medical, Electronics, Cosmetics, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global mesh nozzle plates industry generated $31.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $57.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the mesh nozzle plates market is being driven by the increasing demand for industrial filtration, advancements in manufacturing technologies, and environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives. On the other hand, high initial costs and limited resistance to harsh environments act as hindrances, thereby limiting the market's growth to some extent. However, the growing water treatment industry, expansion of the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, and increasing focus on research and development have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $31.6 million Market Size in 2032 $57.6 million CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 201 Segments covered Material Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Expansion of the chemical and petrochemical industry Environmental concerns and sustainability Opportunities Growing demand for filtration Restraints High Initial Investment

Covid-19 scenario-

The mesh nozzle plates market initially encountered various challenges, including disruptions in the supply chain, reduced demand, and production slowdowns. These obstacles hindered the growth and stability of the market, leading to uncertainties for manufacturers and suppliers.

However, as economies gradually reopen and industries resume operations, there is an expected recovery in the demand for mesh nozzle plates. This positive shift indicates a potential rebound in the market, offering new opportunities for businesses in the industry.

The metal and alloys segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

By material type, the metal and alloys segment accounted for around more than two-fifths of the mesh nozzle plates market revenue in 2022 and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.79% from 2023 to 2032. The primary reasons for their dominance are the outstanding durability and widespread adoption of metallic nozzle plates in various industries. For instance, Aroma Sense USA offers a range of steel spray plates specifically designed to replace Aroma Sense Prestige showerheads. Metals and alloys remained dominant in the material type segment due to their widespread use in industrial applications, including spray head plates, humidification systems, printers, and other related areas.

The electronics segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032-

By application, the electronics segment dominated the mesh nozzle plates market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue, and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several factors. The increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices drives the need for precise material deposition. Inkjet printing technology is widely used in electronics manufacturing, relying on mesh nozzle plates for accurate material deposition. The adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing in the electronics sector requires mesh nozzle plates for precise material deposition in complex component creation. The growing demand for flexible electronics necessitates mesh nozzle plates for accurate material placement on flexible substrates. Ongoing research and development activities in the electronics industry contribute to innovative materials and applications, creating opportunities for advanced mesh nozzle plates.

North America garnered the major share in 2032-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in the mesh nozzle plates market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. This can be attributed to the region's growing industrial sector and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. The expanding industrial activities in North America require efficient filtration systems to meet regulatory standards. Industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals rely on robust filtration solutions to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and maintain the quality of their products. Mesh nozzle plates are highly favored in these industries due to their exceptional filtration efficiency and durability. However, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.69% during the period from 2023 to 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced materials and technologies. For instance, a Chinese company recently developed a high-performance mesh nozzle plate using advanced ceramics, resulting in enhanced atomization efficiency and an extended lifespan. These advancements are driving the demand for mesh nozzle plates across various industries in the region. Additionally, the growing focus on environmental sustainability and stricter pollution control regulations are creating further opportunities. Governments in countries such as Japan and South Korea are implementing measures to reduce emissions, leading to increased adoption of mesh nozzle plates in pollution control systems. For example, a South Korean power plant installed mesh nozzle plates in its flue gas desulfurization system for improved efficiency and compliance with emission standards.

Leading Market Players-

Temicon GmbH

Veco B.V.

MicroBase Technology Corp.

Aerogen

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Entero Healthcare

OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd.

Tekceleo

APC International, Ltd

MedPlus Health Services Limited

The report analyzes these key players of the mesh nozzle plates market. These players have adopted various strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, product approvals, and investments to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the mesh nozzle plates market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall mesh nozzle plates market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The mesh nozzle plates market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the mesh nozzle plates market.

The report includes the share of key vendors and mesh nozzle plates market trends.

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Key Segments:

By Material Type

Metal and Alloys

Engineered Plastic

Ceramic or Piezoceramics

By Application

Medical

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

