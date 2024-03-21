Merkle Launches Global Messaging Solution

COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced the launch of Intelligent Messaging, its end-to-end messaging solution, to create unified brand experiences across touchpoints and channels by blending AI assistance and human interaction. With Intelligent Messaging, Merkle can create turnkey chat experiences, including across social and messaging platforms, delivering always-on conversational interactions throughout the entire customer journey.

"Brands are seeking ways to make experiences more personal, make shopping more seamless, and shorten the path to purchase," said James Riess, SVP, General Manager, loyalty and messaging experience at Merkle. "Our new global solution, Intelligent Messaging, can be seamlessly integrated into existing plans, enabling brands to forge deeper connections with customers, enhance customer satisfaction, and generate lifetime value."

The Intelligent Messaging solution, part of Merkle's world-leading CRM & Messaging offering and incubated by the dentsu Integrated Solutions group, modularly connects across six key service areas:

Intelligent Messaging Blueprint: Craft a tailored messaging strategy that shapes the customer experience for future-state marketing.

Craft a tailored messaging strategy that shapes the customer experience for future-state marketing. Conversational Design & Experiences : Create messaging that matters with intuitive, human-like persona development, conversation flows, branching narrative and behavior-based experiences.

: Create messaging that matters with intuitive, human-like persona development, conversation flows, branching narrative and behavior-based experiences. AI + Human-Powered Assistance: Amplify assistance, improve performance and support with AI-powered chatbots, synthetic humans, and our human-powered team 24/7.

Amplify assistance, improve performance and support with AI-powered chatbots, synthetic humans, and our human-powered team 24/7. Click to Message Ads and Marketing Messages: Enable customers to click directly from an ad to a 1:1 message via Messenger, Instagram, or WhatsApp for an always-on 1:1 connection and lead generation.

Enable customers to click directly from an ad to a 1:1 message via Messenger, Instagram, or WhatsApp for an always-on 1:1 connection and lead generation. Technology Integration: Seamlessly integrate with industry-leading ecommerce and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Adobe, Braze, and more.

Seamlessly integrate with industry-leading ecommerce and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Adobe, Braze, and more. First-To-Market Advantage: Through partnership with Meta, gain early access to alpha and beta products along with technology updates and tailored solutions to drive innovation and growth.

"Intelligent Messaging seamlessly integrates media and CRM, providing a holistic approach to customer interaction. By leveraging advanced technology, businesses can meet consumers in their preferred communication channels and deliver connected and personalized experiences, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Val Vacante, VP Solutions Innovation, dentsu. "We were excited to see the solution deliver increased engagement, conversion, and zero-party data collection with our clients William Grant & Sons and WWF in collaboration with dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect."

Dentsu and Meta recently joined forces to form a global Meta Messaging Alliance to provide dentsu, Merkle, and Meta clients with access to alpha and beta products across Meta Business Messaging platforms. Dentsu is also the first global agency network solution provider for WhatsApp Business. The partnership with WhatsApp allows dentsu and Merkle clients to take advantage of the huge engagement and conversion potential of this channel by delivering seamless customer journeys across media, customer engagement, and service.

Visit here to learn more about Intelligent Messaging or to request a demo.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, powers the experience economy. For more than 35 years, the company has put people at the heart of its approach to digital business transformation. As the only integrated experience consultancy in the world with a heritage in data science and business performance, Merkle delivers holistic, end-to-end experiences that drive growth, engagement, and loyalty. Merkle's expertise has earned recognition as a "Leader" by top industry analyst firms, in categories such as digital transformation and commerce, experience design, engineering and technology integration, digital marketing, data science, CRM and loyalty, and customer data management. With more than 16,000 employees, Merkle operates in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.merkle.com.

