Mérieux Equity Partners Announced That Benoit Chastaing Has Joined the Firm as Senior Partner

Mérieux Equity Partners announced today that Benoit Chastaing has joined the firm as Senior Partner, to foster the firm's growth capital, MBO/LBO and majority investment activities relating to small and mi-cap companies within the healthcare and nutrition sectors.

Benoit Chastaing brings to Mérieux Equity Partners a solid track-record in managing and financing fast growing companies within the sectors of interest of Mérieux Participations 3, the third generation vehicle recently launched with the support of several large family holdings and institutional investors.

Benoit was until recently an active member of the investment firm Gimv, as Partner in charge of growth capital investment in France from 2016 to 2018. In this role, he led multiple majority deals such as Stiplastics Group and France Thermes and actively supported Almaviva, until its acquisition by Antin Investment Partners.

Prior to Gimv, Benoit was in charge of M&A and Investor Relations at Medipole Partenaires (third largest private healthcare organization in France, with 55 operating care centers) and member of the Executive Committee of the Group. Before joining Medipole Partenaires, Benoit started his career at PwC as auditor, then joined the Rexel group, where he held several positions both in France and abroad, including Chief Financial Officer of southern Europe.

Benoit graduated from ESCEM and IMD Lausanne. He is a former auditor of IHEDN (66th SN) and a reservist in the French Navy (Lieutenant Commander).

